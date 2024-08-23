Digital Phase Shifters Global Strategic Business Report 2024-2030: Coverage of Major Players such as Astra Microwave Products, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Flexco Microwave and More

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Phase Shifters - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Digital Phase Shifters was estimated at US$818.6 Million in 2023, and is projected to reach US$15.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 52.0% from 2023 to 2030.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Telecom End-Use segment, which is expected to reach US$4.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 48.9%. The Radar & Communication End-Use segment is also set to grow at 44% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $232.3 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 48.5% CAGR to reach $2.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 104 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $818.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15400 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 52.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Digital Phase Shifters - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Advanced Communication Systems Spurs Growth

Technological Advancements in 5G Networks Strengthen Business Case

Increasing Use of Phase Shifters in Aerospace and Defense Applications

Growth in Satellite Communication Expands Market Opportunity

Integration of IoT Devices and Smart Technologies Drives Adoption

Development of Miniaturized and High-Frequency Phase Shifters

Demand for Enhanced Signal Processing in Telecommunication

Growing Applications in Radar and Navigation Systems Propel Market Dynamics

Increasing Focus on Efficient Power Management in Electronic Devices

Expansion of Automotive Electronics and Autonomous Vehicles

Growth in Consumer Electronics and Wearable Devices

Increasing Demand for High-Speed Data Transmission and Connectivity

