Pick to Light Market Forecast Report 2024-2030: Adoption of Pick to Light in Cold Storage and Food Industry Expands Addressable Market

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pick to Light - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Pick to Light was estimated at US$506.1 Million in 2023, and is projected to reach US$789.5 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Assembly & Manufacturing End-Use segment, which is expected to reach US$220.2 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.6%. The Retail & eCommerce End-Use segment is also set to grow at 5.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Assembly & Manufacturing End-Use segment, which is expected to reach US$220.2 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.6%. The Retail & eCommerce End-Use segment is also set to grow at 5.7% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $134.1 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 11.0% CAGR to reach $194.2 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Pick, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Pick.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Pick expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Aioi-Systems Co., Ltd., Banner Engineering Corporation, Bastian Solutions, and more.

Coverage of major players such as Aioi-Systems Co., Ltd., Banner Engineering Corporation, Bastian Solutions, and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $506.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $789.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Pick to Light - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Aioi-Systems Co., Ltd.

Banner Engineering Corporation

Bastian Solutions

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Dematic

Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG

Honeywell Intelligrated

Insystems Automation GmbH

Kardex AG

KBS Industrieelektronik GmbH

Knapp AG

Lightning Pick Technologies LLC.

Murata Machinery Ltd.

Omron Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

SICK AG

SSI SCHAFER

Swisslog Holding AG

Vanderlande Industries BV

Wenglor sensoric GmbH

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Adoption of Automation in Warehousing Propels Market Growth

Technological Advancements in LED Lighting Systems Drives Demand

Rising E-commerce and Online Retail Activity Expands Market Opportunities

Enhanced Accuracy and Efficiency in Order Picking Strengthens Business Case for Pick to Light

Integration with Warehouse Management Systems Spurs Market Expansion

Growing Focus on Reducing Order Fulfillment Time Generates Demand

Expansion of Omni-Channel Retail Strategies Sustains Market Growth

Increasing Use in Manufacturing and Assembly Line Operations Propels Market Demand

Adoption of Pick to Light in Cold Storage and Food Industry Expands Addressable Market

Rising Labor Costs Drives Adoption of Automated Picking Solutions

Enhanced Ergonomics and Worker Productivity Strengthens Market Position

Growth in Consumer Goods and Retail Sectors Generates Market Opportunities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ibb2n1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment