US Payment Transaction Insights Report 2024: How Acquirers, Networks, and Issuers are Impacting the Payments Ecosystem

Acquirers, networks, and issuers play critical roles in bringing a payment from the point of sale to settlement. Diving into those roles, the revenues they generate as well as the challenges and opportunities they face reveal where the US payments industry is headed.

Key Question: What factors are impacting key payments industry stakeholders in a payment transaction?

Key Stat: Global payments industry revenues will grow 6.2% annually between 2022 and 2027, hitting $2.2 trillion, per Boston Consulting Group. Acquirers, networks, and issuers will lead growth as they innovate to meet shifting demands and compete for emerging opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Payment transaction participants must keep up with the relentless pace of change

Merchant acquiring is undergoing a software revolution

Payment networks are seeking speed and confronting payment method choice

Issuers face threats amid a cloud-based opportunity

Charts in This Report

The Key Participants in a Payment Transaction

Payment Providers That Earn Credit Card Discount Rate Revenues

Total Projected US Consumer Credit Card Revenues, 2022 (billions)

Merchant Acquiring Revenues Worldwide, 2022 & 2027 (billions and CAGR)

Issuer Revenues Worldwide, 2022 & 2027 (billions and 5-year CAGR)

