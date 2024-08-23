Electric Vehicles Global Strategic Business Report 2024 | Now Available

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicles - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Electric Vehicles is estimated at 9.6 Million Units in 2023 and is projected to reach 32.8 Million Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the electric vehicle market is driven by several factors. Firstly, increasing environmental concerns and the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are pushing consumers and governments to adopt cleaner transportation solutions. Secondly, advancements in battery technology are reducing costs and increasing the efficiency and range of EVs, making them more competitive with traditional vehicles.



Thirdly, the expansion of charging infrastructure, both public and private, is addressing range anxiety issues, making EVs a more viable option for long-distance travel. Additionally, technological advancements in autonomous driving and connectivity features are making EVs more attractive. Lastly, government policies and incentives are providing substantial support for the EV market, further driving its growth.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Passenger Cars End-Use segment, which is expected to reach 25.2 Million Units by 2030 with a CAGR of a 19.9%. The Commercial Vehicles End-Use segment is also set to grow at 17.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at 2.9 Million Units in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 18.3% CAGR to reach 5.6 Million Units by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 1056 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2023 9.6 Million Units Forecasted Market Value by 2030 32.8 Million Units Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.2% Regions Covered Global



MARKET BUZZZ

Venture Capital Funding Begins to Roll In for EV Start-Ups

Increase in Driving Range & a Parallel Decline in Price Per Mile Means the EV Market is Ripe for the Picking: Average Driving Range (In Miles) and Price Per Mile (In US$) for Years 2012 Through 2022

EV Funding Hits All-Time High as Investors Bet Big on the Electrified Future of Mobility: Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Venture Capital (VC) Deal Activity (In Deal Value US$ Billion) & Deal Count) for the Years 2014 Through 2022

Top Investors in EV Technologies by Number of Cumulative Unique Deals Between 2015 to2021

Are Electric Vehicle (EV) Stocks Overhyped & Overvalued? Market Cap of World's Largest EV Companies (In US$ Million) As of the Year 2022

Can EVs Break Russia's War Machine? What Are the Bottlenecks in This Regard?

EVs Can Be a Powerful Weapon to Displace Oil, Explaining EU Grand Plan for EVs in Reducing Dependence on Russian Oil: Global Oil Displacement by EVs (In 000 Barrels) for Years 2019, 2021, & 2023

The Critical Importance of Lightweighting EVs Brings Electric Vehicle Polymers Into the Spotlight

Innovations in Polymers to Help Push the Design & Production of Better Performing EV Models: Global Market for Electric Vehicle Polymers (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2024, and 2026

Electric Commercial Vehicles (CVs) Poised for Robust Growth. Here's Why

Growing Focus on Electrified Last Mile Delivery Amid Robust Spike in e-Commerce to Boost Adoption of Electric CVs

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Strong Focus Shed on Ecofriendly Last Mile Delivery to Help Expand EV Delivery Fleet: Global Opportunity for Last Mile Delivery (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2028

Rising Average Vehicle Life Provides a Fertile Environment for Upgrading to Low-Emission and Fuel Efficient CVs

With Several Governments Imposing 15 Years as the Retirement Age for Vehicles, the Growing Age of Vehicles is Poised to Benefit Replacements by EVs: Average Age of Cars & Light Trucks in the United States (In Years) for the Years 1980, 1990, 2000, 2015, 2020 and 2022

Domestic Brands Outshine Global Brands in the Chinese Electric Vehicles Market

AI to Power the Rapidly Evolving EV Ecosystem

Will Fuel Cell EVs (FCEVs) Emerge to be a Threat to BEVs? The Answer is Probably a "NO"

In the Spotlight: Extending EV Range With Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFCs)

Business Opportunity for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells (DMFCs) in the Automotive Industry (In US$ 000s) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025, and 2027

EV Shared Mobility to Push Up Demand for EVs Higher Than Personal Ownership

Shared Mobility to Emerge as a Game Changer for EV Adoption in the Coming Decade: Global Electric Mobility Services Market (In US$ Million) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 & 2030

CHARTING THE FUTURE OF PHEVs

Why PHEVs Were Once Considered a Gateway and a Bridge to all Electric Future

So How Did PHEVs Lose Their Appeal?

New Policy Changes Make PHEVs an Elephant in Room

Marked Spike in PHEV Emissions with New EC Guidelines

PHEVs in the Eye of the Storm With New Studies Revealing Real World Fuel Inefficiencies: Manufacturer Claimed Miles Per Gallon (MPG) Vs Real World MPG for Select PHEV Models

The Dominoes Are Fast Falling for PHEVs With Studies Revealing Emission Flaws & Earning Them the Fake Electric Title: Official Vs Real World Emission of Plug-In Hybrids (in CO2 Grams Per kilometer) for Select PHEV Models

The Closing Window of Opportunity for Plug-in Hybrids Accelerated by the Implementation of WLTP: PHEV Co2 Emission WLTP Vs Real World, a Comparison for Select PHEV Models

What is WLTP? & Why Its Implementation is Bringing to Light the Real Inefficiency of PHEVs

Pressure Builds to Roll Back Subsidies on PHEVs, Given their Higher Than Claimed Emissions on Road

EU Takes Tough Stance on PHEVs

Germany, UK, Ireland & South Korea to End PHEV Subsidies

As PHEVs Turn Into a Dying Breed, OEMs in this Space Need to Time Their Jump Away from this Market

Conclusion: BEVs to Gain at the Expense of PHEVs

EVs & THE ENVIRONMENT, WHATS THE REAL TRUTH?

Are They Really Greener Solution to Sustainability?

Statistics That Defy the Naysayers: Lifetime Carbon Footprint of Conventional Cars Vs EVs (In Tonnes of CO2) by Years of Use

As Millions of Electric Car Batteries Retire Over the Next Decade, Environmental Concerns Rise Over Battery Disposal

As EV Batteries Reach End-of-Life, Robust Recycling Infrastructure is Crucial for Long-Term Sustainability of EVs: Global Cumulative Capacity of Used EV Batteries (In GWh/Year) for the Period 2020 to 2025

Repurposing Retired Electric Car & Bus Batteries is the Newest Strategy to Keep EV Batteries Out of Landfills: Global Second Life EV Capacity (In GWh/Y) for Years 2020 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 & 2030

Does this Mean that We Do Not Buy Electric Vehicles?

Biogas for EV Charging Promises to Alleviate Concerns Over Emissions Associated with Electric Vehicle Charging

Recycling is the Only Way to Counter the EV Battery Pollution Threat

A Fast Growing Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Means that the Race to Recycling Has Begun, Bringing the Promise of Alleviating Battery Carbon Footprint: Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023 2025, and 2027

