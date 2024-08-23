Residential Construction Global Industry Almanac 2024

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Residential Construction Global Industry Almanac 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global residential construction market recorded total revenues of $5.29 trillion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4% between 2018 and 2023.



Global Residential Construction industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

The new construction segment accounted for the market's largest proportion in 2023, with total revenues of $3.24 trillion, equivalent to 61.2% of the market's overall value.

In 2023, Asia-Pacific residential construction market held the largest share of 44.2% of the total value of the global residential construction market, followed by Europe at 27.7%, North America at 22.9%, Middle East & Africa at 2.6%, and South America at 2.0%.

Residential construction refers to the process of building structures primarily intended for people to live in.

Market value refers to the total output value of construction activity in a specific year. Construction output value is defined as the total value of construction activity in any given period, including costs related to all materials, equipment, and services used.

The market is segmented into demolition, new construction, refurbishment, and repair & maintenance.

Demolition includes the planned dismantling or destruction of a building, a part of a building, or any other structure categorized under the infrastructure, commercial, industrial, institutional, energy and utilities, and residential markets of the construction industry.

New construction covers any activity relating to the erection of a new structure. this covers the infrastructure, commercial, industrial, institutional, energy and utilities, and residential markets of the construction industry.

The refurbishment segment covers the upgrade of any building or structure in the infrastructure, commercial, industrial, institutional, energy and utilities, and residential markets of the construction industry.

Repair & maintenance involves an activity carried out to restore a deteriorated or damaged structure or building. It applies to all types of buildings and any fittings within.

All market data and forecasts are adjusted for inflation and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates.

Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Category segmentation

1.4. Geography segmentation

1.5. Competitive landscape



2. Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions



3. Global Residential Construction

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4. Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data



5. Residential Construction in Asia-Pacific

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis



6. Residential Construction in Europe

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Market Data

6.3. Market Segmentation

6.4. Market outlook

6.5. Five forces analysis



7. Macroeconomic Indicators

7.1. Country data



8. Residential Construction in France

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Market Data

8.3. Market Segmentation

8.4. Market outlook

8.5. Five forces analysis



9. Macroeconomic Indicators

9.1. Country data

Company Profiles

Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA

Astaris SpA (Inactive)

Axiom Builders Inc

Barratt Developments Plc

Basil Read Pty Ltd

Bellway Plc

Bird Construction Inc

Bouygues Construction

Bouygues Construction Australia Pty Ltd

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc

China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd

Consorcio ARA SAB de CV

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes

D.R. Horton Inc

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd

Eiffage SA

Empresas ICA SAB de CV

EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA

FCC Construccion SA

Ferrovial, S.A.

Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas S.A.

Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd

Itinera SpA

IVRCL Assets & Holdings Ltd (Inactive)

J Hutchinson Pty Ltd

Kajima Corporation

Koninklijke Heijmans NV

Kuzugrup Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS

Lennar Corp

Leonhard Weiss GmbH & Co KG

Lian Beng Group Ltd

LSR Group

Lum Chang Holdings Ltd

Morgan Sindall Group Plc

MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA

NCC AB

NCC Ltd

Nexity SA

Nurol Holding Inc

Peab AB

PIK Group

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PT Adhi Karya (Persero) Tbk

PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk

PT PP Properti Tbk

PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk

Royal BAM Group nv

Sacyr SA

Samsung C&T Corp

Sea Kay Holdings Limited

Sekisui House Ltd

Servicios Corporativos Javer SAB de CV

Shanghai Construction Group Co Ltd

Shimizu Corporation

Simonds Group Ltd

SK Ecoplant Co Ltd

Skanska AB

Strabag AG

Taylor Morrison Home Corp

Taylor Wimpey Plc

Tiong Seng Holdings Ltd

Toll Brothers Inc

Vinte Viviendas Integrales

Webuild SpA

Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Ltd

Yapi Merkezi Holding Inc

