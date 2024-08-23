Internet Access Global Industry Almanac 2024: Innovative Technologies Strengthening Connectivity in Smart and Rural Communities

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet Access Global Industry Almanac 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global internet access market recorded revenues of $565.4 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% between 2018 and 2023. Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 6.9% between 2018 and 2023, to reach a total of 4.63 billion internet users in 2023.
Global Internet Access industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2018-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
- Sparked innovation and growth in several areas such as smart cities, smart manufacturing, and rural revitalization are accelerating support for digitalization, which in turn is leading to the growth in the internet access market worldwide.
- The Internet access market includes all Internet service revenues collected to provide narrowband and broadband Internet access through consumer and business channels. All revenues calculated are retail revenues that are exclusive of taxes. Only fixed communication is included, and mobile phone connections are not considered.
- The market volume represents the number of internet users in a specific country in a year.
- The market is categorized into segments such as xDSL, cable, fixed wireless access, fiber optic (FTTH/B), and others segment.
- Digital subscriber lines (xDSL) refer collectively to all types of digital subscriber lines, including ADSL and SDSL, and HDSL. DSL technologies use modulation schemes to pack data onto copper wires. They are used only for connections from a telephone switching station to a home or office, not between switching stations. xDSL operates over existing copper telephone lines and requires short runs to a central telephone office. The technology can be used for the Internet, data, and video. Some varieties are also able to carry voice.
- Cable services refer to systems using coaxial cable and successive technologies (e.g., HFC) in transporting television broadcasts, Internet, and voice in the access network. Coaxial cable can achieve bandwidth speeds faster than 750 Mbps, but analog TV pictures require some 8 Mbps of bandwidth, and transmission of Internet and voice signals takes place at much lower rates.
- Fixed wireless access refers to local access via fixed wireless links. Owing to the increasing convergence of technologies perceived as mobile and those perceived as fixed, part of the focus in our definition is on the mobility of the device or customer premise equipment. Fixed wireless access subscriptions only include lines with fixed devices, within the customer's premises or a narrow, restrained zone. Services allowing restrained mobility within a neighborhood or a town are considered mobile for the purposes of our forecasts. It can be either narrowband or broadband.
- Fiber Optic (FTTH/B) estimates focus on fiber to the home as well as fiber to the building connections. In other words, we include fiber access lines connecting directly to the customer's premises, a definition that encompasses so-called FTTH (fiber to the home) and to a building (FTTB - fiber to the building) within which the connection could be a range of different technologies. FTTC (fiber to the curb) is not included in our estimates.
- The others segment includes access through ISDN, WiMAX, and other access mediums, such as satellite and powerline.
- Integrated Services Digital Network (ISDN) is a system of digital phone connections, which allows voice, data, and Internet communications to be transmitted simultaneously using end-to-end digital connectivity.
- WiMAX refers to wireless access lines using WiMAX technology, or so-called pre-WiMAX fixed wireless solutions. As WiMAX technology evolves, mobile WiMAX solutions are emerging that are not captured in our fixed forecasts (but are captured in GlobalData's global mobile forecasts). As with traditional fixed wireless technologies, a key element of our definition is the degree of mobility of the device or customer premises equipment in this context. We consider a device attached to a fixed base and designed for stationary usage to be "fixed". Hence, our definition also includes so-called portable WiMAX, in which usage is primarily stationary (rather than mobile).
- All market data and forecasts are adjusted for inflation and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates.
