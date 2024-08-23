Car Manufacturing BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide 2019-2023 & 2024-2028

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car Manufacturing BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The BRIC Car Manufacturing industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, Industry size (value and volume 2019-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Industry.
Key Highlights
- Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the car manufacturing industry and had a total market value of $502.7 billion in 2023. India was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 10.3% over the 2019-23 period.
- Within the car manufacturing industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $411.7 billion in 2023. This was followed by India, Brazil and Russia with a value of $46.9, $33.5, and $10.6 billion, respectively.
- China is expected to lead the car manufacturing industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $480.2 billion in 2028, followed by India, Brazil, Russia with expected values of $71.5, $60.7 and $14.4 billion, respectively.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1. What is this report about?
1.2. Who is the target reader?
1.3. How to use this report
1.4. Definitions
2 BRIC Car Manufacturing
2.1. Industry Outlook
3 Car Manufacturing in Brazil
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
5 Car Manufacturing in China
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis
6 Macroeconomic Indicators
6.1. Country data
7 Car Manufacturing in India
7.1. Market Overview
7.2. Market Data
7.3. Market Segmentation
7.4. Market outlook
7.5. Five forces analysis
8 Macroeconomic Indicators
8.1. Country data
9 Car Manufacturing in Russia
9.1. Market Overview
9.2. Market Data
9.3. Market Segmentation
9.4. Market outlook
9.5. Five forces analysis
10 Macroeconomic Indicators
10.1. Country data
11 Company Profiles
- Toyota Motor Corp
- Ford Motor Company
- Renault SA
- Ferrari SpA
- Automobili Lamborghini SpA
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
- General Motors Company
- Hyundai Motor Co
- Mercedes-Benz Group AG.
- Suzuki Motor Corporation
- Mazda Motor Corporation
- Honda Motor Co Ltd
- Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance
- BMW Manufacturing Co LLC
- INEOS Group Holdings SA
- Volkswagen AG
- Tesla, Inc.
- BYD Company Limited
- Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd
- AvtoVAZ
- GAZ
- Great Wall Motor Co Ltd
- Ford Motor Co
- Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd
- Maruti Suzuki India Limited
- Hyundai Motor India Ltd
- Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
- Tata Motors Limited
- Stellantis NV
