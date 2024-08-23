Car Manufacturing BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide 2019-2023 & 2024-2028

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car Manufacturing BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The BRIC Car Manufacturing industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, Industry size (value and volume 2019-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Industry.



Key Highlights

Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the car manufacturing industry and had a total market value of $502.7 billion in 2023. India was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 10.3% over the 2019-23 period.

Within the car manufacturing industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $411.7 billion in 2023. This was followed by India, Brazil and Russia with a value of $46.9, $33.5, and $10.6 billion, respectively.

China is expected to lead the car manufacturing industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $480.2 billion in 2028, followed by India, Brazil, Russia with expected values of $71.5, $60.7 and $14.4 billion, respectively.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions



2 BRIC Car Manufacturing

2.1. Industry Outlook



3 Car Manufacturing in Brazil

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data



5 Car Manufacturing in China

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis



6 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1. Country data



7 Car Manufacturing in India

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis



8 Macroeconomic Indicators

8.1. Country data



9 Car Manufacturing in Russia

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Market Data

9.3. Market Segmentation

9.4. Market outlook

9.5. Five forces analysis



10 Macroeconomic Indicators

10.1. Country data



11 Company Profiles

Toyota Motor Corp

Ford Motor Company

Renault SA

Ferrari SpA

Automobili Lamborghini SpA

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

General Motors Company

Hyundai Motor Co

Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Mazda Motor Corporation

Honda Motor Co Ltd

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

BMW Manufacturing Co LLC

INEOS Group Holdings SA

Volkswagen AG

Tesla, Inc.

BYD Company Limited

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd

AvtoVAZ

GAZ

Great Wall Motor Co Ltd

Ford Motor Co

Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd

Maruti Suzuki India Limited

Hyundai Motor India Ltd

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Tata Motors Limited

Stellantis NV

