Residential Construction BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide 2024 with Key Company Financial Metrics and Analysis of Competitive Pressures

The BRIC Residential Construction industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
- Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the residential construction industry and had a total market value of $19,67,191.8 million in 2023. India was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 9.4% over the 2019-23 period.
- Within the residential construction industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $15,93,200.3 million in 2023. This was followed by India, Russia and Brazil with a value of $2,35,255.5, $91,817.7, and $46.91 billion, respectively.
- China is expected to lead the residential construction industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $19,03,496.5 million in 2028, followed by India, Russia, Brazil with expected values of $3,59,010.2, $98.13 and $58.45 billion, respectively.
Scope
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the BRIC residential construction market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the BRIC residential construction market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key residential construction market players' BRIC operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the BRIC residential construction market with five year forecasts
- Compares data from Brazil, Russia, India, and China, alongside individual chapters on each country
Reasons to Buy
- What was the size of the BRIC residential construction market by value in 2023?
- What will be the size of the BRIC residential construction market in 2028?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the BRIC residential construction market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the BRIC residential construction market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1. What is this report about?
1.2. Who is the target reader?
1.3. How to use this report
1.4. Definitions
2. BRIC Residential Construction
2.1. Industry Outlook
3. Residential Construction in Brazil
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4. Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
5. Residential Construction in China
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis
6. Macroeconomic Indicators
6.1. Country data
7. Residential Construction in India
7.1. Market Overview
7.2. Market Data
7.3. Market Segmentation
7.4. Market outlook
7.5. Five forces analysis
8. Macroeconomic Indicators
8.1. Country data
9. Residential Construction in Russia
9.1. Market Overview
9.2. Market Data
9.3. Market Segmentation
9.4. Market outlook
9.5. Five forces analysis
10. Macroeconomic Indicators
10.1. Country data
