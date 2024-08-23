Fertility Test Market Forecasts 2024 to 2029: Focus on Ovulation Product Kits, Fertility Monitors, and Men's Fertility Testing Kits

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fertility Test Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The fertility test market is projected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.54% to reach a market valuation of US$775.732 million by 2029, from US$531.831 million in 2022



The fertility test market is subject to various influences, including heightened awareness of fertility issues and advancements in testing technology. Ongoing technological enhancements are improving the accuracy, ease of use, and accessibility of these tests, driving their adoption rates. Additionally, a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare is fueling demand for fertility testing as a proactive means of managing overall reproductive health and detecting potential issues early on.







In terms of product segmentation, the fertility test market encompasses ovulation product kits, fertility monitors, men's fertility testing kits, and other options. Ovulation predictor kits cater to women seeking natural conception, offering a range of choices such as urine tests, saliva tests, and digital monitors. Fertility monitors provide advanced features like cycle tracking and personalized insights.



Male fertility testing kits, available for home and clinical use, assess factors like motility, concentration, and morphology. Other options include hormone testing kits, ovarian reserve tests, and genetic testing kits.



In terms of application segmentation, the market is divided into female fertility testing and male fertility testing. Female fertility testing comprises various tests tailored to different aspects of the menstrual cycle and hormonal levels, reflecting the higher prevalence of female infertility concerns. Conversely, male fertility testing demonstrates an increasing focus on preventive healthcare, leading to the development of user-friendly home-based testing kits.



End-user segmentation categorizes the market into homecare settings and hospitals/fertility clinics. Homecare settings primarily feature non-prescription (OTC) tests such as ovulation predictor kits and basic semen analysis kits. In contrast, hospitals and fertility clinics offer a comprehensive range of fertility tests, including prescription-based hormonal assessments and specialized diagnostic evaluations.



Despite challenges like shifting demographics and healthcare landscapes, the fertility test market is poised for significant growth. By addressing these trends and obstacles, fertility testing empowers individuals and couples to make informed decisions about their reproductive health and family planning goals.

North America is anticipated to hold a significant share of the fertility test market



In North America, notably in the United States, infertility rates are relatively high, influenced by factors such as delayed childbearing, environmental factors, and lifestyle choices. This heightened prevalence underscores the importance of early diagnosis and timely intervention, driving the increasing demand for fertility testing solutions.



Both men and women in North America are becoming increasingly aware of the available fertility testing options and their associated benefits. This growing awareness is fueled by educational campaigns, media coverage, and open discussions about fertility-related issues. Consequently, there is a rising demand for fertility testing services as individuals seek proactive approaches to addressing fertility concerns.



Market Drivers:

Initiatives to spread infertility awareness have bolstered the market growth.



The fertility test market is anticipated to grow at a constant rate, which is attributable to the growing fertility tourism and first-time pregnancies. In addition, favorable initiatives and campaigns regarding infertility awareness and early detection, coupled with the growing prevalence of PCOD (Polycystic Ovary Disease) among females, have further bolstered the market expansion.



The rising popularity of telehealth services for healthcare consultations is also significantly driving the fertility test market. Telehealth provides a convenient and accessible platform for individuals to undergo remote fertility testing and consult with specialists, facilitating early intervention and personalized guidance.



Trend towards a rising age of first-time mothers



Women are increasingly postponing parenthood for a variety of reasons, including pursuing higher education, advancing their careers, or attaining financial stability. This trend is particularly prominent in developed nations compared to underdeveloped ones, with the average age of first-time mothers being higher in countries such as the US (27 years), the UK (29 years), and Uganda (19.4 years), which is considered a developing country according to CIA data.



As women delay starting families, fertility testing becomes increasingly crucial in identifying potential issues that could impact pregnancy and infant health. Early detection and intervention can lead to improved pregnancy outcomes, reduce the risks associated with high-risk pregnancies, and contribute to a decline in the infant mortality rate.



Fertility testing plays a critical role in identifying potential issues that may affect both pregnancy and infant health. Timely intervention and treatment for these concerns can enhance pregnancy outcomes, mitigate risks associated with high-risk pregnancies, and ultimately contribute to reducing the infant mortality rate (IMR). For example, while the IMR was 29 in 2020, it decreased to 28 by 2021.



Market Restraint:

Cost-related restraints



Fertility testing procedures can pose a financial challenge, as they often include costs associated with the tests, consultations with specialists, and any necessary follow-up investigations. This expense can dissuade certain couples from pursuing testing, particularly those without insurance coverage for fertility-related services.



Although some insurance plans provide partial or complete coverage for fertility testing, many plans do not include such coverage or may impose restrictions on the types of tests eligible for reimbursement. The absence of financial assistance can be a notable obstacle for individuals seeking fertility testing.



The fertility test market is segmented by mode of purchase into prescription-based and non-prescription-based categories.



The segmentation of the fertility test market by mode of purchase divides it into prescription-based and non-prescription-based categories. Prescription-based Fertility Tests cater to individuals facing diagnosed fertility issues or possessing complex medical backgrounds, with the involvement of medical professionals offering guidance and interpretation.



Conversely, non-prescription (OTC) fertility tests are suitable for individuals with fertility health concerns but without diagnosed problems, offering a more economical option compared to prescription-based tests.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 124 Forecast Period 2022 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $531.83 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $775.73 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global



