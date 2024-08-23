Interim report - First half year of 2024 - SP Group A/S

Summary: SP Group generated revenue of DKK 1,485.1 million in the H1 2024 reporting period, an 8.4% improvement from DKK 1,370.1 million in H1 2023. EBITDA was up by 31.2% to DKK 302.1 million from DKK 230.3 million last year, and profit before tax was up by 63.5% to DKK 176.4 million. The revenue improvement was driven by higher sales of own brands.

Full-year 2024 guidance upgraded: SP Group now expects FY 2024 revenue to grow by 8-18% (previously 5‑15%) at an EBITDA margin of 19-21% (previously 16-19%) and an EBT margin of 11-13% (previously 9‑12%).

Attachment