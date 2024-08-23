New share buy-back programme at SP Group A/S

Today, the Board of Directors of SP Group A/S (SP Group) has decided to buy back own shares in accordance with the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2024. As of 23 August 2024, SP Group holds 377,561 number of treasury shares of a nominal value of DKK 2 each corresponding to 3.02 % of SP Group’s share capital.

The purpose of the share buy-back programme is to hedge the existing warrant programmes.

The buy-back programme runs from 26 August 2024 until 10 April 2025, both days inclusive. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 as regards Market Abuse, the so-called Market Abuse Regulation that protects listed companies’ board and executive board against violation of insider legislation in connection with share buy-backs.

Attachment