Wood Flooring Global Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $67.1 Billion by 2030 from $48.8 Billion in 2023 - Wood Flooring Continues to Gain from Unrivaled Aesthetic Appeal of Wood

The global market for Wood Flooring is estimated at US$48.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$67.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2030.







The growth in the wood flooring market is driven by several factors including environmental regulations, technological advancements, and changing consumer preferences. Stricter environmental standards have led to innovations in sustainable forestry and wood processing, ensuring that wood flooring remains a viable option within green building practices. Technological advancements have not only improved the quality and durability of wood flooring but also expanded its applications through better moisture resistance and ease of installation.

Consumer preferences have shifted towards more sustainable and aesthetically versatile flooring options, pushing the market towards higher-quality and ecologically responsible products. The rise of online retail has also facilitated greater consumer access to a wide variety of wood flooring options, further boosting market growth.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Engineered Wood Flooring segment, which is expected to reach US$43.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.1%. The Solid Wood Flooring segment is also set to grow at 3.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $7.0 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.1% CAGR to reach $13.0 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Boral Ltd., Beaulieu International Group, BALTERIO Laminate Flooring, and more.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 658 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $48.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $67.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The 'Green' Image of Wood Flooring Lends Growth

Go Green: The New Mantra for Plywood Flooring Manufacturers

Increasing Adoption of Sustainable Floor Decorative Materials Spurs Demand

Pre-Finish and Reclaimed Wood Gathers Momentum

Wood Flooring Industry Adopts Digitalization

Proliferation of Blogs and Design Shows: Key Factors Driving Consumer Interest in Hardwood Flooring

Product Innovations Boost Growth

Residential Replacements: The Primary Demand Driver

Engineered Wood Finds Wider Preference

Advantages of Engineered Hardwood

Disadvantages

Long-Term Value to Homes Supports Demand for Hardwood Flooring

Advantages of Hardwood

Disadvantages

Hardwood Floorings Complementing Latest Interior Decor Trends

Transitional Flooring: Flushed Hardwood and Tile in the Same Space

Striking Trends Making Big Splash in Global Wood Flooring Market

Cork Flooring

Engineered Wood Floors

Grown & Made in America Wood Flooring

Reclaimed Wood Flooring

Latest Wood Flooring Type Trends to Amplify Home Look

White Oak Wood Flooring

European White Oak Floors

Colors Options Trending Big on Wood Flooring Market

Blonde Wood Flooring

Honey Wood Flooring

Gray Wood Floors

Greige Wood Floors

Whitewashed Wood Floors

High Variation Remains Hallmark of Latest Wood Flooring Texture Trends

Distressed Wood Flooring

Handscraped Floors

Wirebrushed Wood Floors

Finishing Trends Shining Bright in Wood Flooring Market

Fumed-Finished Wood Floors

Matte-Finished Wood Flooring

Oiled Wood Floors

Satin-Finished Wood Flooring

Site-Finished Wood Flooring

Wood Floor Layout & Pattern Trends

Herringbone Wood Flooring

Wide Plank Wood Floors

Innovations in Manufacturing Technologies to Promote Growth in Wood Flooring

Growing Demand for Innovative Locking Systems for Easy Installation of Floorings

Mass-Timber Construction Technique Offers Potential

Laminate Flooring: The Fast Emerging Substitute to Wood Flooring

Macro Trends Influencing Demand Dynamics

