Precast Concrete Global Strategic Industry Report 2023-2030: Developing Markets Drive Growth, Developed Regions Hold a Significant Share, Non-Residential Sector Accounts for a Major Share

The global market for Precast Concrete is estimated at US$117.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$192.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the precast concrete market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective construction methods to meet the growing urbanization and infrastructure development is a major driver. Secondly, advancements in precast concrete technologies, such as high-performance concrete and integrated sensors, are enhancing the durability and performance of precast components.



Thirdly, the rising emphasis on sustainability and green building practices is encouraging the use of precast concrete due to its reduced waste generation and ability to incorporate recycled materials. Additionally, the need for faster construction times and reduced labor costs is propelling the adoption of precast concrete. Lastly, the expansion of infrastructure projects, including transportation, utilities, and commercial buildings, is further driving the demand for precast concrete components.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Precast Columns & Beams segment, which is expected to reach US$62.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.8%. The Precast Floors & Roofs segment is also set to grow at 6.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $21.1 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.4% CAGR to reach $58.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Boral Ltd., CRH PLC, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

How is the Global Precast Concrete Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 481 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $117 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $192.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Economic Volatility and Construction Market Dynamics Redesign Growth Patterns

Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Growth

Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020-2028

Competition

Precast Concrete - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Precast Concrete: An Introduction

Advantages of Precast Concrete

Disadvantages of Precast Concrete

Global Market Outlook and Prospects

Dynamic Factors Laying Strong Foundation for Growth of Precast Concrete Market

Regional Analysis

Developing Markets Drive Growth of the Precast Concrete Market

Developed Regions Also Hold a Significant Share

Non-Residential Sector Accounts for a Major Share

Market Challenges

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Major Trends Influencing the Precast Concrete Market

Innovative Precast Technologies in Current Times

Swift Improvement in Real-Estate Fundamentals to Boost Precast Concrete Demand

Rising Global Population & Rapid Urbanization Drive Demand for Precast Concrete

Growing Environmental Consciousness Drives Widespread Adoption of Precast Concrete

Emergence of Smart City Infrastructure, Precast Concrete Market Poised for Robust Growth

Smart Homes Drive Demand for Prefabricated Concrete Market

Increasing Emphasis on Sustainability to Drive the Market for Precast Concrete

Major Trends in the Concrete Technology Vertical

Construction Trends Augur Well for Precast Concrete

Structural Building Components & Infrastructure: Offering Brighter Prospects to Precast Concrete Market

Precast Concrete Emerges as Mainstream Option for Metro Projects

Precast Concrete Wall Panels: Merits, Downsides & Alternatives

Precast Concrete and Innovations in Sports Arenas

Emerging Technology Ensures Concrete Future for Precast Concrete

Precast Concrete Built on Industry Byproducts

High-Performance, Durable Precast Concrete

Concrete for Air Purification & Travel

Precast Concrete Technology: Evolving Continuously with Project Demands

Technology Advancements Bode Well for Market Growth of Precast Concrete

Self-healing Concrete

Graphic Concrete

Light-Generating Concrete

Translucent Cement

High Performance Concrete (HPC)

Corrosion Inhibitors & Waterproofing Agents

Smog Eating Concrete

Pervious Concrete

Blended Cements

Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC)

