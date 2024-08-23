|Series
|RIKB 27 0415
|RIKB 35 0917
|Settlement Date
|08/28/2024
|08/28/2024
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|3,185
|2,815
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|98.920
|/
|8.440
|101.850
|/
|6.760
|Total Number of Bids Received
|42
|39
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|10,085
|8,565
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|10
|10
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|10
|10
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|98.920
|/
|8.440
|101.850
|/
|6.760
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|98.970
|/
|8.420
|102.050
|/
|6.730
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|98.920
|/
|8.440
|101.850
|/
|6.760
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|98.937
|/
|8.430
|101.960
|/
|6.740
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|98.970
|/
|8.420
|102.050
|/
|6.730
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|98.630
|/
|8.570
|101.400
|/
|6.810
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|98.852
|/
|8.470
|101.807
|/
|6.760
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|3.17
|3.04
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 35 0917
