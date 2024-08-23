Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 35 0917

Series RIKB 27 0415RIKB 35 0917
Settlement Date 08/28/202408/28/2024
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 3,1852,815
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 98.920/8.440101.850/6.760
Total Number of Bids Received 4239
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 10,0858,565
Total Number of Successful Bids 1010
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1010
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 98.920/8.440101.850/6.760
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 98.970/8.420102.050/6.730
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 98.920/8.440101.850/6.760
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 98.937/8.430101.960/6.740
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 98.970/8.420102.050/6.730
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 98.630/8.570101.400/6.810
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 98.852/8.470101.807/6.760
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 3.173.04