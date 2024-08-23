Refinancing of floating rate loans - Totalkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen and the Press
Refinancing of floating rate loans
The Nykredit Group has completed the auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 October 2024.
The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.
|Cibor-loan
|Cibor-loan
|Cibor-loan
|Cibor-loan
|Euribor-loan
|ISIN
|DK000954624-4
|DK000954608-7
|DK000954616-0
|DK000954632-7
|DK000954640-0
|Reference rate
|Cibor3M
|Cibor3M
|Cibor3M
|Cibor3M
|Euribor3M
|Cover pool
|H (SDO)
|H (SDO)
|H (SDO)
|G (RO)
|H (SDO)
|Series
|32H
|32H
|32H
|32G
|22H
|Callable
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Green
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Auction results
|Total allotment
|DKK 10,300m
|DKK 10,750m
|DKK 8,750m
|DKK 13,200m
|EUR 375m
|Total bids
|DKK 34,835m
|DKK 36,150m
|DKK 27,700m
|DKK 33,170m
|EUR 876m
|Interest rate spread
|+0.07%
|+0.10%
|+0.09%
|+0.13%
|+0.50%
|Price
|100.20
|100.20
|100.20
|100.20
|100.00
|Other information
|Maturity
|01-10-2027
|01-10-2027
|01-10-2027
|01-04-2027
|01-10-2027
Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel. +45 44 55 10 14.
