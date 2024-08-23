Refinancing of floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Refinancing of floating rate loans

The Nykredit Group has completed the auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 October 2024.

The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

 Cibor-loanCibor-loanCibor-loanCibor-loanEuribor-loan
ISINDK000954624-4DK000954608-7DK000954616-0DK000954632-7DK000954640-0
Reference rateCibor3MCibor3MCibor3MCibor3MEuribor3M
Cover poolH (SDO)H (SDO)H (SDO)G (RO)H (SDO)
Series32H32H32H32G22H
CallableNoNoNoNoYes
GreenYesNoNoNoNo
Auction results     
Total allotmentDKK 10,300mDKK 10,750mDKK 8,750mDKK 13,200mEUR 375m
Total bids DKK 34,835mDKK 36,150mDKK 27,700mDKK 33,170mEUR 876m
Interest rate spread+0.07%+0.10%+0.09%+0.13%+0.50%
Price100.20100.20100.20100.20100.00
Other information     
Maturity01-10-202701-10-202701-10-202701-04-202701-10-2027


Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel. +45 44 55 10 14.

