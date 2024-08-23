CREATOR Chain Partners with ZTX, Brings ZEPETO to ZKsync

Singapore, Singapore, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CREATOR, the blockchain initiative customized for creators and UGC, has revealed official partnerships with ZTX and will be launching its blockchain on the ZKsync ecosystem as a dedicated ZK Chain.



The CREATOR chain is a project incubated by the team behind ZTX and is a platform dedicated to providing applications to help Web 2 creators and influencers enter the digital asset ecosystem. From social metaverse apps like ZTX to MemeFi apps like STIX, the CREATOR chain will leverage exclusive relationships with successful Web 2 platforms to generate new user onboarding strategies. To attract and retain users, CREATOR will offer personalized DeFi services for creators and position itself as the premier Web 2.5 hub and a one-stop shop for new entrants to crypto.

To fulfill its mission, CREATOR is building its chain using ZKsync’s ZK Stack, the leading zero-knowledge (ZK) rollup technology that solves Ethereum’s security, scalability, and cost issues, which is essential for attracting a mainstream onchain audience. These features enable ZK Chains to grow at scale with capabilities not available on other scaling technologies. In addition to CREATOR joining the Elastic Chain ecosystem of ZK Chains, CREATOR has also secured a grant from the ZKsync Foundation. Collectively, these efforts are designed to solidify CREATOR’s position as an early leader in the Elastic Chain ecosystem, particularly in the areas of GameFi, SocialFi, and MemeFi. ZTX is currently live on Arbitrum and is the Web3 version of ZEPETO, which boasts over 500 million lifetime users and 20 million monthly active users. With the launch of the CREATOR chain, ZTX will be able to start onboarding ZEPETO users to blockchain.

Ian Maverick, Special Strategy Director at CREATOR, explained: “We have been working behind the scenes to design the best possible user experience flow on CREATOR, particularly concerning the UX flow of ZTX on CREATOR. The ZTX and CREATOR teams are fully aligned on ensuring the seamless onboarding of ZTX users and its legacy Web 2 platform users to the CREATOR blockchain. This is the same with STIX and many other projects that we have ties to who are eagerly awaiting the launch of CREATOR. We are all feeling a need for speed, and we are delighted to leverage ZK Stack to help us expedite our building.”



Alexx, Chief Futurist at ZTX, added: “ZTX has thought long and hard about what would be the best strategy for engineering our own dedicated blockchain. But other projects like STIX - which we also incubated - advanced, and we also received interest from more projects wanting to collaborate on a custom blockchain. In light of these developments, we felt that an ecosystem chain that is ZTX-focused but not ZTX-only would be most beneficial. The CREATOR team has worked in lockstep with ZTX, and we are excited about the synergy that will emerge between ZTX and the CREATOR ecosystem chain. Moreover, both we and the CREATOR team felt that given our particular needs for the ecosystem chain, ZKsync would offer the most robust environment to build out our vision.”

Marco Cora, Director at the ZKsync Foundation, said: “ZKsync’s technology is the only Layer 2 solution on the market that enables the best-in-class user experience, performance, and security that a leading team like ZTX requires to onboard millions of users to the CREATOR chain. With ZKsync, ZTX made the decision to switch from Arbitrum to keep up with their explosive scaling needs while also avoiding the fee spikes commonly seen in other stacks during demand surges.”

More information on ZTX launching on CREATOR will be available through the ZTX accounts on X and its server on Discord. In the build-up to the CREATOR network launch, users can register for early access and benefits through its loyalty program. CREATOR will continue to provide updates on its progress via the CREATOR account on X.

