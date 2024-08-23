CTI Announces Launch of New Door Components Division to Strengthen Market Position

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Composite Technology International (CTI) is excited to announce the launch of its new Door Components Division, a strategic initiative designed to consolidate and enhance its offerings in the door components market. This move marks a significant step in CTI’s commitment to innovation and leadership in the building products industry.



The newly formed division will focus on the manufacturing, value-added fabrication, sales, and marketing of door components. It aims to provide comprehensive solutions and specialized services to residential door manufacturers and pre-hangers globally.

To support this important initiative, CTI has assembled a dedicated team of industry experts led by Shawn Brown, newly appointed as the President of Door Components. With over 20 years of executive leadership in national account sales within the door industry, Shawn is ideally positioned to steer the division toward significant growth. His extensive experience and strategic acumen are key to enhancing CTI’s competitive edge and market share.

John Jones, who will serve as Vice President of Sales for Door Components, will join him in driving the division forward. With 30 years in the industry and a proven track record in national account management, John's leadership will be critical in driving global sales success for the division.

Additionally, Wade Westlake will assume the role of Senior Director of National Accounts, Door Components. With 12 years of industry experience, his role will be pivotal in managing key OEM accounts and enhancing customer engagement strategies through his deep understanding of sales analytics and process optimization.

In addition to launching this new division, CTI remains committed to its longstanding distribution partners and tradition of manufacturing high-quality millwork, a sector in which it has excelled for over 20 years. CTI continues to stand strong in the millwork segment, upholding its reputation for quality and reliability in the industry.

"Establishing the Door Components Division allows CTI to more effectively align our resources with our strategic goals," said Griff Reid, CEO of CTI. "This focused approach will not only enhance our product offerings but also strengthen our market position as a leader in the building products industry. We are confident that this new division, under Shawn’s leadership, will achieve great success."

ABOUT COMPOSITE TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL

CTI, headquartered in Sacramento, CA, is a global manufacturing company. With a “quality matters” focus, CTI designs, develops, and delivers millwork products for building product manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. They create the integral components needed for finished products such as mouldings, frames, and jambs. For more information on CTI, please visit: www.cti-web.com .

Media Contact:

Kylie Dunleavy

Director of Marketing

Composite Technology International

kylie@cti-mail.com