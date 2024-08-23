By 2034, AI in Healthcare Market Size & Share Will Reach US$ 508.7 Billion | CAGR 36.9%: Prophecy Market Insights

Covina, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Prophecy Market Insights, the global AI in healthcare market size and share is projected to grow from USD 29.2 Billion in 2024 and is forecasted to reach USD 508.7 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.9% during the forecast period (2024 - 2034).

AI in Healthcare Market Report Overview

AI in Healthcare is revolutionizing the healthcare industry by introducing innovative technologies and approaches that enhance patient care, streamline operations, and advance medical research.

AI encompasses a range of technologies, including machine learning, natural language processing, and robotics, which are being integrated into various aspects of healthcare to improve outcomes and efficiencies.

Download a Free Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/1441

Our Free Sample Report includes:

Overview & introduction of market study

Revenue and CAGR of the market

Drivers & Restrains factors of the market

Major key players in the market

Regional analysis of the market with a detailed graph

Detailed segmentation in tabular form of market

Recent developments/news of the market

Opportunities & Challenges of the Market

Competitive Landscape:

The AI in Healthcare Market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation and fierce competition. Companies are expanding their global presence, focusing on sustainability and diversifying their service offerings to stay competitive.

Some of the Key Market Players:

NVIDIA Corp

Intel Corp.

IBM Corp.

Google LLC

Microsoft Corp.

AWS, Inc.

General Vision Services, Inc.

GE Healthcare, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

To Know More on Additional Market Players, Download a Free Sample Report Here: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/1441

Analyst View:

The demand for AI solutions is being driven by the exponential growth of healthcare data, including genomic data, medical imaging, and electronic health records (EHRs). Large data sets may be handled and analyzed by AI technologies, which can then be used to derive insights that can be used to improve patient care, expedite operations, and further medical research.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine

Personalized medicine, which attempts to customize therapies for individual patients based on their distinct genetic and health profiles, is becoming more and more popular. AI is pushing the adoption of AI solutions in this field by playing a critical role in the analysis of large information to uncover personalized treatment options and anticipate patient responses.

Request for FLAT 30% Discount on this Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-discount/1441

Market Trends:

Integration with Big Data and Cloud Computing

AI in healthcare is increasingly being integrated with big data and cloud computing technologies. This integration allows for more comprehensive data analysis and storage solutions, facilitating real-time insights and collaborative research.

Segmentation:

AI in Healthcare Market is segmented based on Type, Application, and Region.

Type Insights

This sector includes Hardware, Software, and Services. The software segment is expected to dominate the target market growth as AI software in healthcare includes applications such as diagnostic tools, predictive analytics, personalized medicine, and electronic health record (EHR) systems.

Application Insights

This sector includes Machine Learning, NLP, Context-Aware Computing, and Computer Vision. The machine learning segment is expected to dominate the target market growth as the shift towards personalized medicine, which tailors treatment plans to individual patient profiles, is significantly driven by Machine Learning. ML algorithms analyze genetic, clinical, and lifestyle data to identify personalized treatment options and predict how patients will respond to different therapies.

Request FREE Unlimited Customization on this Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/1441





Recent Development:

In April 2024, World Health Day, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced the launch of S.A.R.A.H., a digital health promoter prototype with enhanced empathetic response powered by generative artificial intelligence (AI). According to WHO, S.A.R.A.H. is a Smart AI Resource Assistant for Health that represents an evolution of AI-powered health information avatars, using new language models and cutting-edge technology. It can engage users 24 hours a day in 8 languages on multiple health topics, on any device.

Regional Insights

North America: The growth of telemedicine in North America is driving the demand for AI-powered solutions that enhance remote patient monitoring, virtual consultations, and telehealth services.

The growth of telemedicine in North America is driving the demand for AI-powered solutions that enhance remote patient monitoring, virtual consultations, and telehealth services. Asia Pacific: Governments in this region are implementing initiatives to promote the adoption of AI in healthcare. For example, various national strategies and funding programs support AI research and application in healthcare settings, driving market growth.

Browse Detail Report on "AI in Healthcare Market Size, Share, By Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Technology (Machine Learning, NLP, Context-Aware Computing, and Computer Vision), and By Region - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2034" with complete TOC @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-AI-in-Healthcare-Market-1441

Browse More Research Reports:

About Us:

Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing, and business strategy, and solutions company that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Prophecy’s expertise area covers products, services, latest trends, developments, market growth factors, and challenges along with market forecasts in various business areas such as Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Information Technology (IT), Automotive, Industrial, Chemical, Agriculture, Food and Beverage, Energy, and Oil and Gas. We also offer various other services such as data mining, information management, and revenue enhancement suggestions.

Contact Us:

Prophecy Market Insights

US: 964 E. Badillo Street

#2042 Covina,

CA 91724

US toll-free: +1 860 531 2574

Rest of World: + 91 7775049802