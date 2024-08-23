Blood Culture Tests Market: $5.2B to $7.6B Growth Forecast (2023-2028) | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The " Blood Culture Tests Market Size, Share & Trends by Method (Conventional, Automated), Product (Consumables, Instruments), Technology (Culture, Molecular, Proteomics), Application (Bacteremia, Fungemia), End User (Hospitals, Reference Labs) & Region- Global Forecast to 2028" report highlights substantial growth projections. It anticipates the market to escalate from $5.2 billion in 2023 to $ 7.6 billion by 2028, at a notable CAGR of 8.0%. The blood culture tests market is driven by a high incidence of bloodstream infections, increased demand for rapid diagnostic techniques, and a rising geriatric population. Sepsis, a major concern due to its high morbidity and mortality rates, further fuels market growth. However, challenges such as the high cost of automated instruments and a shortage of trained laboratory technicians may restrain market expansion. Opportunities exist in emerging economies like China, India, and Brazil, where economic growth is likely to boost healthcare spending and adoption of advanced blood culture systems. The market faces challenges from conventional products being overtaken by advanced technologies. The largest market share is held by conventional/manual blood culture methods, consumables, and culture-based technologies. Bacteremia dominates the application segment, with hospital laboratories being the primary end users. North America leads the market due to its significant presence of providers and high incidence of infections. Key players include Biobase Biotech, Scenker Biological Technology, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and BioMérieux, among others.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US): Leading Innovator in Medical Technology

Becton, Dickinson and Company is a prominent global leader in medical technology, specializing in the research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of a wide range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. Serving healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public, BD is committed to advancing healthcare outcomes and improving patient care standards. The company operates in over 190 countries and employs approximately 77,000 associates worldwide.

BioMérieux (France): Expert in In Vitro Diagnostic Solutions

BioMérieux is a leading provider of advanced in vitro diagnostic solutions, aimed at identifying disease origins and ensuring consumer safety. Their diverse portfolio caters to the clinical sector for diagnosing infectious diseases and the industrial sector for detecting microorganisms in agri-food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic products. Operating through four key segments—immunoassays, molecular biology, other ranges, and microbiology—the company's blood culture test products are part of its microbiology segment. BioMérieux operates in 45 countries and serves over 160 countries globally, with a robust distributor network spanning North America, South America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Oceania.

Method Segmentation in the Blood Culture Tests Market

The blood culture tests market is segmented into conventional/manual and automated methods. Conventional/manual blood culture methods hold the largest market share due to their ease of use and lower cost, as they do not require expensive instruments.

Product Insights for Blood Culture Tests

The market for blood culture tests is divided into consumables, instruments, and software and services. The consumables segment dominates and is the fastest-growing due to the need for repeated media purchases for detecting bacteria, fungi, and yeast.

Technology Trends in Blood Culture Tests

The blood culture tests market includes culture-based technologies, molecular technologies, and proteomics. The molecular technologies segment has shown significant growth, driven by the rising incidence of sepsis, which demands rapid diagnostic techniques for detecting microorganisms in blood samples.

Application Insights for Blood Culture Tests

Applications in the blood culture tests market are categorized into bacteremia, fungemia, and mycobacterial detection. The bacteremia segment holds the largest and fastest-growing share due to the increasing number of bloodstream infections and sepsis cases globally.

End User Trends in Blood Culture Tests

The market is segmented into hospital laboratories, reference laboratories, academic research laboratories, and other laboratories. The reference laboratories segment is projected to grow the fastest, driven by the trend of hospitals outsourcing blood culture tests to these facilities.

Regional Market Dynamics

The blood culture tests market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa. North America leads the market, propelled by the high incidence of bloodstream infections, widespread prevalence of infectious diseases, a rapidly growing elderly population, and the significant presence of blood culture test providers.

