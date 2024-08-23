Tumor Ablation Market Set to Expand at a Staggering 11.3% CAGR, Reaching USD 4.17 Billion by 2032 | Polaris Market Research

New York, USA, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The global Tumor Ablation Market size is predicted to grow from USD 1.60 billion in 2023 to USD 4.17 billion by 2032. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2024 to 2032, according to the latest research report by Polaris Market Research.

Market Introduction:

What is Tumor Ablation?

Ablation is a tumor-conducted, nonsurgical treatment in which mediating radiologists usher a needle-tipped catheter instantly into a tumor, then diminish or demolish the tumor with excessive heat or cold. As image direction is utilized accurately to detect the tumor the usual adjoining tissue is pardoned the impacts of heat or cold. The types of ablations utilized to cure cancer are radiofrequency ablation in which one conveys elevated frequency electrical currents through the needle that generates sufficient heat to diminish the tumor cells. Another type of technique is cryoablation, in which one argon or helium gas is spread through the needle, overcasting the temperature in the tumor to -40 degrees Celsius for many minutes.

The tumor ablation market is witnessing substantial demand owing to medical gadget firms and healthcare bodies funding massively in research and development to progress ablation technologies. For instance, in November 2022, Baird Medical procured FDA consent for its microwave ablation approach augmenting treatment alternatives for thyroid nodules and alternate soft tissue illnesses in the U.S. These inventions are propelling market growth by providing more modern and accurate methods for curing several kinds of cancer.

Tumor Ablation Market Report Attributes

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2023 USD 1.60 billion Market value in 2032 USD 4.17 billion CAGR 11.3% from 2024-2032 Base year 2023 Historical data 2019-2022 Forecast period 2024-2032

Key Highlights of the Report:

Various factors, such as earmarked treatments capable of particularly locating and diminishing tumors with surging cancer patients, are driving the market for tumor ablation.

The market is primarily segmented based on technology, mode of treatment, application, and region.

North America dominated the market with the largest tumor ablation market share.

Tumor Ablation Market Key Players:

AngioDynamics Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp.

BVM Medical Ltd.

BTG International Ltd.

EDAP TMS S.A.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.

Medtronic plc.

Top Market Developments:

Growth Drivers and Trends:

Improved Screening Initiatives : Growing consciousness and enhanced screening initiatives ease premature cancer diagnosis, sanctioning prompt mediation with ablation techniques. These elements broadly propel market augmentation as medical progressions persist in improving the productivity and availability of tumor ablation treatments.

: Growing consciousness and enhanced screening initiatives ease premature cancer diagnosis, sanctioning prompt mediation with ablation techniques. These elements broadly propel market augmentation as medical progressions persist in improving the productivity and availability of tumor ablation treatments. Growing Presence of Cancer Patients : The escalating pervasiveness of cancer patients expanded the demand for tumor ablation approaches. These techniques involving radio frequency, microwave, cryoablation, and laser ablation offer earmarked leveling of cancerous cells while dispensing with healthy tissue, supporting the tumor ablation market growth.

: The escalating pervasiveness of cancer patients expanded the demand for tumor ablation approaches. These techniques involving radio frequency, microwave, cryoablation, and laser ablation offer earmarked leveling of cancerous cells while dispensing with healthy tissue, supporting the tumor ablation market growth. Growing Tendency Towards Minimally Invasive Procedures: The growing inclination of patients and surgeons towards the minimally invasive course of action will ease the growth of the market. Minimally invasive procedures, as contrasted to traditional open surgical processes, require fewer cuts or needle installation. Thus, there is less tissue injury, controlled blood loss, and a lesser probability of obstacles.

Which Region Leads Tumor Ablation Sector?

North America : The North American region dominated the tumor ablation industry with the largest revenue share. The region's dominance in the market can be attributed to the fact that governments are funding in healthcare framework, investing in progressive medical technologies, and accelerating administrative assent for inventive cures, which enhances the holistic standard of cancer care.

: The North American region dominated the tumor ablation industry with the largest revenue share. The region's dominance in the market can be attributed to the fact that governments are funding in healthcare framework, investing in progressive medical technologies, and accelerating administrative assent for inventive cures, which enhances the holistic standard of cancer care. Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the tumor ablation market over the estimated period due to the growing requirement for minimally invasive tumor ablation techniques and secure remedial options. Mechanized tumor ablations improve productivity, decrease labor prices, and enhance packaging preciseness, rendering them an alluring investment for makers striving to streamline their operations.





Segmental Overview:

By Technology Outlook:

Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation

Microwave Ablation

Cryoablation

Others

By Mode of Treatment Outlook:

Surgical Ablation

Laparoscopic Ablation

Percutaneous Ablation

By Application Outlook:

Liver Cancer

Lung Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Bone Metastasis

Others

By Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

