Forklifts Strategic Business Report 2024: Internal Combustion Engine Forklifts Making Way for Electric Forklifts - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Forklifts - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Forklifts is estimated at US$44.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$64.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the forklift market is driven by several factors. The rapid expansion of the e-commerce industry has significantly increased the demand for efficient material handling equipment in warehouses and distribution centers. Technological advancements, including the development of more efficient and environmentally friendly electric forklifts, have led to their widespread adoption across various sectors.

The increasing focus on workplace safety and regulatory compliance has also spurred demand for advanced forklifts equipped with safety features such as stability control, collision avoidance systems, and ergonomic designs. Additionally, the growing trend towards automation and smart logistics solutions has further propelled the market, as businesses seek to enhance operational efficiency and reduce labor costs. Consumer behavior trends, such as the preference for faster delivery times and the rise of omni-channel retailing, contribute to the robust demand for forklifts.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Forklifts segment, which is expected to reach US$42.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.3%. The Electric Forklifts segment is also set to grow at 6.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $11.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.9% CAGR to reach $11.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Aisle-Master, Anhui HeLi Co., Ltd., ATF Forklifts, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 434 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $44.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $64.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Material Handling Equipment (MHE): An Introduction

Forklift: Integral Part of MHE

Types of Forklifts

Counterbalanced Forklift

Warehousing Forklifts

Forklift by Fuel Types

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Electric

Classification by Forklift Classes

Key Strategies to Ensure Safe Use of Forklifts in Work Environments

Born Out of Necessity, Forklifts Surge Ahead on the e-Commerce Boom

Prominent Factors to Turbocharge Global Forklifts Market

Forklift Arena Keeps Buzzing with Latest Technological Trends

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries Turbo Charge Future Market Growth

Internal Combustion Engine Forklifts Making Way for Electric Forklifts

Retail & Wholesale End-Use Segment to Maintain its Dominance

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovations

Forklifts - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Popularity of Fuel Cell-powered Forklifts to Drive Global Forklift Market

Myriad Benefits to Broaden Battery-operated Forklifts Application

Automated Forklifts Rise in Prominence

Electric Forklifts Gain Traction

Emphasis on Green Warehousing Steers Demand for Electric Forklifts

Electric Forklifts Experience Impressive Makeover with Sophisticated Technology

COVID-19 Glitches Hustle Forklift Users to Embrace Electric Versions

Forklift Tires Market: Characterized by Growing Demand for Solid and Non-Marking Tires

Lift Truck Become a Part of the Connected Enterprise Ecosystem

Forklifts Emerge as an Important Material Handling System for the Logistics and Shipping Industry

Third Party Logistics (3PL): Expanding in Industrial Manufacturing, Retail and Wholesale Sectors

Expanding Retail Industry Generates Significant Opportunities

Transition of Material Handling Operations in Automobile Industry Augurs Well for Forklifts Market

How Automotive Industry Continues to be Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

With Global E-Commerce Sales Skyrocketing, Growth in E-Commerce Warehouses Spurs Need for Forklifts

Online Shopping Trend and Need to Improve Warehouse Efficiencies Drive Investments into Forklifts

Great Technological Strides for Lift Trucks Used in Cold Storage Warehouses

Safety Strategies for Operators to Minimize Forklift Accidents' Risk in Warehouses

Anticipated Growth of Construction Sector to Present Favorable Outlook for Forklifts

Technological Advancements Accelerate Market Expansion

Technological Developments also Aim at Increasing Productivity

Key Challenges

Manufactures Face Challenges Producing Rough-Terrain Forklifts

Introduction of Robotic based Humanless Warehouse: A Threat to the Market

Rising Concerns over Forklift-related Safety Issues Restrain Market Growth

Regulatory Framework in the Forklift Sector

Percentage Breakdown of Number of Fatalities Attributed to Forklifts by Type of Accident in the US

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 81 Featured)

Aisle-Master

Anhui HeLi Co., Ltd.

ATF Forklifts

Big Lift LLC

Cargotec Finland Oy - Kalmar

CESAB Material Handling Europe

Clark Material Handling Company

Combilift Ltd.

Corecon Inc.

Crown Equipment Corporation

CVS ferrari S.P.A

EP Equipment Co., Ltd.

The Raymond Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ybxtk7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment