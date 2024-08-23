Fiber to the x Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Grow by Over $15 Billion to 2030 - 5G to Step Up Interest & Deployments

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiber to the x - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Fiber to the x is estimated at US$20.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$35.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the FTTx market is driven by several factors. The increasing demand for high-speed internet and data services is a primary driver, fueled by the proliferation of smart devices, cloud computing, and streaming services. Technological advancements in fiber optic technology and network equipment are enhancing the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of FTTx deployments.

Government initiatives and policies promoting the development of broadband infrastructure and digital connectivity are also significant drivers, particularly in regions aiming to bridge the digital divide. The rising importance of reliable and high-capacity networks for businesses and residential users alike further supports the expansion of FTTx networks. Additionally, the shift towards remote working and online education, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has underscored the necessity of robust and high-speed internet connections, boosting the demand for FTTx solutions.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the FTTh/p/b segment, which is expected to reach US$16.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 8.1%. The FTTa segment is also set to grow at 8.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $3.3 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.6% CAGR to reach $9.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as AT&T, Inc., Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd., ADTRAN, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

How is the Global Fiber expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 564 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $20.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $35.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

The Growing Next Generation Internet Economy Provides a Strong Foundation for the Rise & Penetration of FTTX

The Data Hungry World Will Need More & More Internet Speeds: Top 10 Countries With the Fastest Internet Speeds (In Mbps) as of the Year 2022

Growing Number of Internet Users Primes the World for the Networking Age: Number of Internet Users Worldwide (In Million) for Years 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Focus on Last Mile Telecommunications Drives Interest in Fiber to X Architectures as the Last Mile Networking Solution

Global Economic Update

Competition

Fiber to the x - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Fiber to the x (FTTX): Definition, Scope, Advantages & Importance

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

5G to Step Up Interest & Deployment of Fiber to the X. Here's How & Why

FTTx Testing Rises in Prominence

Demand for Ultra-High-Bit Internet Access Drives Demand for FTTX

Permanent Comeback of Web & Videoconferencing Post Pandemic to Strengthen the Indispensability of FTTx

Spectacular Rise of Video Conferencing is an Indication of Just How Indispensable "FIBER" Has Become in Everyday Life

Robust eCommerce Growth Elevates the Role of Internet & Its Enabling Fiber Optic Technology

Robust Growth in e-Commerce to Encourage Adoption of FTTX

Robust Outlook for Telemedicine Bodes Well for FTTB/H Connections

Growing Demand for Telehealth Services Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for FTTX in Enabling Reliable Telemedicine Communication

Rise in On-Demand Streaming Makes FTTH Connections Indispensable for Modern Digital Homes

Growing Popularity of Video-On-Demand Provides a Platform for the Rise of FTTH Connections: Global Opportunity for Video On-Demand (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

The Emergence of Hybrid Work Models as the New Normal Post Pandemic to Sustain the Value of Reliable Broadband Connections at Homes

Returning to the Office! What Are Our Preferences?: % Share of Employees Preferring Various Types of Work Arrangements

The Changing Future of Learning & Education Increases the Dependence on Last Mile Internet Connectivity

Planning for More Robust Connectivity in the Coming Era of eLearning to Spur Opportunities for FTTH

Rise in Internet Gaming Catalyzes the Role of "Fiber" in Providing the Ultimate Gaming Experience

Growing Number of Avid Gamers Worldwide Step Up the Need for Reliable FTTH/B Connections

Rise of Smart Homes, Home Automation & Increased Adoption of Home Security Systems Makes FTTH More Indispensable Than Ever

As Smart Homes Become a Mainstream Reality, the Growing Bandwidth Needs Throws the Spotlight on the Importance of FTTH Connections

Growing Investments in Factory Automation to Spur Growth of FTTB/P Connections

FTTB/P Connections to Witness Unconventional Growth as Factory Automation Initiatives Increase Dependence on Robust Last Mile Internet Connectivity

FTTX to Benefit from the Growing Focus Shed on Broadband Network Readiness Amid the Rise of the Metaverse

The Rapidly Evolving Metaverse Ecosystem Throws the Spotlight on Broadband Readiness With FTTX

Smarter, Safer Cities Need Fiber. This is How Smart Cities Will Push Up Demand for Fiber Connectivity

Rejuvenated Spending on Smart City Projects Provide a Goldmine of Opportunities for the Expansion of Fiber Optic Internet

Growing Use of VPNs in the Corporate Sector Drives Demand for FTTx Architectures

Growing Use of VPN Means More Number of People & Businesses Will Need More Reliable & Robust Internet Connections

Rise of Digitally Transformed Enterprises in the Post COVID Period to Heighten the Role of Internet in Enterprise Networking

Robust Internet Connectivity is at the Heart of Software Defined Enterprises, Connected Enterprises & Enterprise IIoT: The Global Opportunity for Enterprise Networking

Expanding IoT Ecosystem & Cloud Computing Creates Explosive Growth Opportunities for Fiber Optics

IoT Ecosystem Explodes

Moving to the Cloud is a Matter of Survival for Companies in the 21st Century

With Enterprises Moving to the Cloud, the Importance of Robust Internet Connection Storms Into the Spotlight

Here's Why Fiber Optics is Important for IoT & Cloud Computing

Growing Investments in Smart Farming & Increased Use of IoT in Agriculture Heightens the Urgency for Reliable, High Speed Broadband Connectivity

Rise of Smart Agriculture Sets the Stage for Fiber to Farm Connectivity

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 102 Featured)

AT&T, Inc.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd.

ADTRAN, Inc.

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Allied Telesis, Inc.

Calix, Inc.

AFL

AD-Net Technology Co., Ltd.

Allied Telesis Holdings KK

Alfocom Technology Co., Ltd.

Arcadyan Technology Corporation

Altibox AS

Cambridge Industries Group

3 EDGE

Biznet

