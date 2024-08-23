Optical Sorter Market to USD 5.33 Billion by 2032 Owing to Rising Demand for Automation and Precision | By SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optical Sorter Market Sizing:

The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The Optical Sorter Market size was valued at USD 2.61 Billion in 2023. It is estimated to reach USD 5.33 Billion by 2032 with a growing CAGR of 8.33% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

The Optical Sorter Market is experiencing significant growth as a result of advances in technology and increasing demand for effective sorting systems. Optical sorters use advanced imaging and sensing equipment to identify and separate materials depending on their properties. The technology is now indispensable in various applications including food production, recycling, and mining among others.

In 2023, the U.S. recycling sector hit a value of approximately USD 100 billion. Some worrisome sections involve paper and cardboard recycling, making up 30% of the market; 68 million tons of recycled plastics, accounting for 25% of the market; 3.5 million tons of recycled metals, holding approximately 35% of the market share; and glass, making up 10% of the market or 6 million tons. Amid the worldwide focus on sustainability and minimizing waste, the need for effective recycling methods has greatly increased. Optical sorters are utilized for segregating recyclable materials like plastics, glass, paper, and metals from waste streams.





Optical Sorter Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.61 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 5.33 billion CAGR CAGR of 8.33% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Cameras, Near-Infrared, Lasers, Hyperspectral Cameras & Combined Sorters, Other)



• By Platform (Lane, Freefall, Belt, Hybrid)



• By Application (Recycling, Food, Mining) Key Drivers • Automation and Quality Precision Drive Growth in the Optical Sorter Market.



• Rising Demand for Optical Sorters Amid Global Shift Towards Sustainable Waste Management

Segment Analysis:

"Cameras Led the Market for Optical Sorters, with Hyperspectral Cameras and Combined Sorters Projected to Experience Fastest Growth through 2032"

The cameras segment captured a major revenue share of over 38% in 2023. Cameras are crucial in optical sorters, providing detailed imaging for accurate object identification based on color, shape, and size. They are widely used in food, recycling, and mining industries where precise sorting is essential.

The hyperspectral cameras and combined sorters segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period 2024-2032. Hyperspectral cameras, capable of detecting materials through spectral signatures, and integrated sorters combining various technologies are experiencing rapid growth.

"Belt Optical Sorters Lead Market Share in 2023, While Hybrid Systems Project Faster Growth Through 2032"

The belt segment captured a market share of 41% in 2023. Belt optical sorters are favored for their efficiency in sorting different materials and versatility across applications. These systems use moving belts to guide objects through optical scanning, sorting them based on characteristics like color and shape.

The hybrid segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during 2023-2032. Hybrid optical sorters combine various sorting technologies, such as belt, freefall, and lane systems, into one unit.

"North America Dominated the Optical Sorter Market in 2023"

North America dominated with a market share of 38% in the Optical Sorter Market in 2023. The U.S. and Canada, in particular, are the largest consumers of sophisticated machinery for sorting due to the high industrial potential and the need for processing systems. The high level of this region is evident due to a significant tendency of innovations and the availability of a strong industrial base. In general, North America decided to focus on the complete implementation of optical sorters into production.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region with a CAGR over the period 2024-2032. The activity of industrialization and urbanization is the main condition in this situation. Thus, many countries in that part of the globe, especially China and India, are experiencing rapid growth in the food and beverage processing, mining, and recycling industries. The applications of modern sorting technologies are also increasing. Optical sorters are in particular demand, which is associated with their improved sorting ability in the manufacturing sector of the region.

Recent Developments:

In March 2024, the TOMRA 5B by Tomra Systems ASA is a sensor-integrated advanced sorting automation, which is used in the Food Industry. The company designed this model to have high sensor technology which can optimize the precision.

In April 2024, the SORTEX S series a sensor-integrated sorting automation, was launched by Bühler Group. It has higher resolution and speed rather than the previous models, so, this model is considered to be the state-of-the-art sensor sorting. Advanced color and shape sorting is included in this model, as it is used in the food processing, and recycling industry to color sort, and shape sort.

Key Takeaways for the Market Study:

Optical sorters greatly enhance operational efficiency and product quality in numerous sectors.

The advancement of technologies like hyperspectral imaging and AI is propelling market growth and creativity.

Optical sorters are used in various industries like food processing, recycling, and mining, showcasing their wide range of applications.

North America is ahead in market share because of its strong industrial base and innovative techniques, while Asia-Pacific has the highest potential for growth due to its rapid industrialization.

Increasing demand for automation, precision, and sustainable practices in sorting technologies is predicted to fuel further growth in the market.

