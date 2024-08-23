Kartoon Studios Premieres Second Season of Shaq’s Garage Starring Shaquille O’Neal on Kartoon Channel! Across North America

First season significantly contributed to subscriber and revenue growth and profit for the Company’s Kartoon Channel! streaming business

Baby Shaq nursery rhyme series to roll out in Q4





BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kartoon Studios (NYSE American: TOON) today announced a second season of the hit animated kids’ series, Shaq’s Garage, is now available to stream via its kid-friendly streaming business Kartoon Channel! Shaq’s Garage: Maximum Horsepower can be viewed on Amazon Prime Video Channels, Tubi, Pluto, Xumo, Comcast, Cox, Dish, Sling, and via the Kartoon Channel! app on Apple iOS, Android mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, Samsung and LG Smart TVs.

The first season of Shaq’s Garage significantly contributed to the growth of the company’s kid-friendly streaming platform, which recently reported positive subscriber growth, revenue growth, and profit. Today, Kartoon Studios also announced it will roll out a nursery rhyme series, titled Baby Shaq, which is expected to premiere in Q4.

“The first season of Shaq’s Garage drove significant growth for our kid's streaming service, Kartoon Channel!, in terms of subscribers and revenue growth,” said Todd Steinman, president of Toon Networks at Kartoon Studios. “The second season has even more high-energy adventures, heartwarming moments, and positive messages. We are excited to continue our partnership with Shaquille O’Neal and deliver more engaging, value-oriented content that our audience loves."

Starring global icon Shaquille O’Neal, who also serves as Executive Producer, Shaq’s Garage is an animated adventure series for children inspired by Shaq’s love for cars, and helping the community. In the show, Shaq stars as himself and voices one of the main vehicle characters, a larger-than-life truck named Biggie D. Each episode follows Shaq and his diverse crew of vehicles as they embark on exciting adventures, helping out and doing good in their hometown of Ollanta and beyond. The Shaq Paq is a lovable cast of characters whose missions are always focused on positive messaging, promoting teamwork, and giving back to the community.

Joining Shaq in this animated world is NFL Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski, who voices the comical and loyal Gronk Mobile, a key member of the Shaq Paq. Together, they lead the team through challenges with humor, heart, and a lot of horsepower.





On the heels of Shaq’s Garage: Maximum Horsepower, Kartoon Studios will roll out a series of nursery rhymes starring Baby Shaq. Baby Shaq will have the whole family singing along to favorites like “ABC,” “Wheels on the Bus,” and more. Baby Shaq first appeared in season 1’s “Babysitters” episode and now takes center stage in his very own Baby Shaq nursery rhyme series. The sing-alongs extend Shaq’s Garage's reach to preschoolers younger than the current viewing audience.

About Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the world’s most successful athlete-turned-businessman, whose accomplishments both on and off the court have translated into a highly sought-after consumer brand. As an entrepreneur, sports analyst, DJ, restauranteur, and brand ambassador, Shaquille O’Neal’s signature “Business of Fun” mantra resonates throughout each of his countless endeavors.

The 15-time NBA all-star’s unprecedented athletic career spanned nearly two decades and earned him countless awards and honors, including NBA Most Valuable Player, NBA Rookie of the Year, four NBA championships and a First Ballot NBA Hall of Famer. Currently, O’Neal is an analyst on TNT’s Emmy Award-winning “Inside the NBA.”

O’Neal, who has a PhD in Leadership and Education, gives back through a number of annual philanthropic endeavors, including The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation, Shaq to School, Shaqsgiving, and Shaq a Claus.

About Kartoon Studios

Kartoon Studios (NYSE AMERICAN: TOON) is a global end-to-end creator, producer, distributor, marketer, and licensor of entertainment brands. The Company’s IP portfolio includes original animated content, including the Stan Lee brand, “Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten,” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Kartoon Channel! and Ameba; “Shaq’s Garage,” starring Shaquille O’Neal, on Kartoon Channel!; “Rainbow Rangers” on Kartoon Channel! and Ameba; the Netflix Original, “Llama Llama,” starring Jennifer Garner, and more.

In 2022, Kartoon Studios acquired Canada’s WOW! Unlimited Media, along with its subsidiary, Mainframe Studios, which is one of the most successful animation service houses in the world, producing top brands for 3rd parties, including “Cocomelon,” “Barbie’s Playhouse,” Unicorn Academy,” and “SuperKitties.” Additionally, the company made a strategic investment becoming the largest shareholder in Germany’s Your Family Entertainment AG (FRA:RTV), one of Europe’s leading distributors and broadcasters of high-quality programs for children and families.

Toon Media Networks, the Company’s wholly owned digital distribution network, consists of Kartoon Channel!, Frederator Network, and Ameba. Kartoon Channel! is a globally distributed entertainment platform with near full penetration of the U.S. market. Kartoon Channel! and Ameba are available across multiple platforms, including iOS, Android Mobile, Web, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, Pluto TV, Comcast, Cox, Dish, Sling TV, Android TV, Tubi, Xumo, and Samsung and LG Smart TVs. Frederator Network owns and operates one of the largest global animation networks on YouTube, with channels featuring over 2000 exclusive creators and influencers, garnering billions of views annually.

For additional information, please visit www.kartoonstudios.com

