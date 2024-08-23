Identity & Access Forum Define Identity Assurance in Educational Brief

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today’s increasingly connected world, Identity Assurance plays a critical role in ensuring secure access to both online and in-person services. Many encounter Identity Assurance daily without realizing it—whether it's receiving a badge to enter a building or accessing online services, however the meaning and impact may not always be clear. To bridge this gap, the Secure Technology Alliance’s Identity and Access Forum has released a new educational brief to answer the question, "What is Identity Assurance?" The brief is written in an easy-to-understand way to help nonspecialists better understand this important topic.



"We are proud to share a resource that lays out the foundation for understanding Identity Assurance and its significance in everyday life,” said Sandy Mayfield, managing director of the Identity and Access Forum. “It is important for us to clarify the principles behind Identity Assurance, which are designed to protect both individuals and the services they wish to use, ensuring that access is granted securely and appropriately.”

The educational brief outlines the three levels of Identity Assurance as defined by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). Each level corresponds to different degrees of identity proofing and the potential risks involved in granting access. The brief also provides examples of how these levels are applied in real-world scenarios:

Identity Assurance Level 1 (IAL1) - Used for low-risk services like social media platforms, where minimal proof of identity is required

Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2) - Employed by institutions like banks, where moderate proof of identity is necessary to prevent fraud

Identity Assurance Level 3 (IAL3) - Reserved for high-security environments, requiring multiple forms of identification, including biometrics



Key resources such as NIST’s Digital Identity Guidelines and other related documents are included in the brief. Future papers by the Identity & Access Forum will expand on the levels of Identity Assurance and explore related concepts like Authentication Assurance Levels (AALs) and Federation Assurance Levels (FALs).

Organizations, associations, government agencies and individuals interested in participating in future Forum projects can visit the Secure Technology Alliance’s website to learn how to become a member. By joining the Secure Technology Alliance, members will have access to activities within the Identity and Access Forum and additional Alliance-affiliated organizations, including the development of industry-driven webinars, white papers, infographics and training programs.

About the Identity and Access Forum

The Identity and Access Forum is a cooperative, cross-industry body dedicated to advancing the adoption and development of secure identification including physical and logical access. Through the collaborative efforts of a diverse group of stakeholders and the publication of educational resources, the Forum advocates for market adoption of trusted, user-centric and interoperable digital identities to ensure safe and seamless access to services across all interactions. Areas of focus are identity credentials such as mobile drivers’ licenses and IDs for provisioning, IoT security and access control, among others. The organization operates within the Secure Technology Alliance, an association that encompasses all aspects of secure digital technologies.

About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry’s premier association. Through its U.S. Payments Forum, Identity and Access Forum and its collaborative working groups, the Alliance fosters open dialogue among industry stakeholders to explore and develop secure technology innovations in the payments, identity and access markets. By collaborating on education and guidance, the Alliance helps enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of large-scale, disruptive technologies.

