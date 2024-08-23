Digital Health Global Business Report 2023-2030: Startups Flock the Digital Therapeutics Market, Direct-to-consumer and Flexible Business Models Experience Solid Gains

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Health - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Digital Health is estimated at US$288.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$934.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the digital health market is driven by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising demand for remote healthcare services, and the advancements in wearable technology and AI. As the global burden of chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases continues to rise, there is a growing need for continuous monitoring and management, which digital health tools can effectively provide. The shift towards remote healthcare, spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, has highlighted the importance of telemedicine and virtual care, leading to greater investment and adoption of these technologies.
Furthermore, the rapid advancements in AI and machine learning are enhancing the capabilities of digital health solutions, making them more accurate and reliable. Government initiatives and policies promoting the use of digital health technologies to improve healthcare access and quality are also playing a crucial role in market growth. As these trends continue to evolve, the digital health market is poised for significant expansion, driven by the ongoing need for innovative, efficient, and patient-centered healthcare solutions.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Digital Health Services segment, which is expected to reach US$469.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 18.4%. The Digital Health Hardware segment is also set to grow at 16.9% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $111.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 21.8% CAGR to reach $99.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Digital Health - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Digital Health Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide 2020E
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
- Digital Health: An Introduction
- Market Outlook
- Geographic Landscape
- Digital Health Investments Exhibit Solid Trajectory
- Key Areas of Funding
- Top Funded Clinical Indications
- Top Funded Digital Health Categories
- Direct-to-consumer and Flexible Business Models Experience Solid Gains
- Digital Health Investments: Pulsating Areas
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Digitalization in Healthcare
- Industry to Drive Demand for Simplified Digital Workflows
- Digital Twins, Simulations to Open New Treatment
- Factors Defining Future Growth Trajectory
- Startups Flock the Digital Therapeutics Market
- Select Digital Therapeutics Startups
- Pandemic Pulls Up Lever for Digital Mental Healthcare
- Increasing Popularity of Telehealth Draws Attention
- Growing Role of Telemedicine Apps During COVID-19 Pandemic
- Amidst the Rise in Adoption of Telehealth/Telemedicine Services, Blockchain Emerges as a Critical Technology for the Sector
- Virtual Collaboration Gains Significance
- Telemedicine Holds Promise for Chronic Conditions
- Industry Witnesses Wider Adoption of AI & Predictive Analytics in Healthcare
- Select Use Cases
- Hospitals Bet on Actionable Insights from AI & Predictive Analytics to Treat & Triage Patients amid COVID-19
- Wearable Gadgets Bring in Healthcare Disruption
- Personalized Medicine to Benefit from Digital Technologies
- AI Robots Set to Transform Healthcare Industry
- mHealth Care: A Prominent Rising Trend in Digital Healthcare Market
- Rise in Integration of AI in Mobile Health Apps
- Proliferation of Smart Devices Bodes Well for Market Growth
- Mobile Healthcare Gains Momentum amid the Pandemic
- Eminence of Cloud-based apps in the Mobile Health Care Industry
- Inclination of Young Consumers Towards Digital Health Technology: Opportunity in Store
- Shortage of Medical Professionals: Mobile Medical Apps Come to the Rescue
- Partnering with Technology Majors to Spur Innovation
- Cloud Computing: An Expanding Paradigm
- Artificial Intelligence to Play a Significant Role in Automation and Improving Clinical Outcomes
- Augmented Reality Transforms Medical Treatment
- ER to Take Clinical Training and Treatment by Storm
- Regulations Fostering Digital Health
- Digital Health Becomes Key Focus Area for US FDA
- Regulation for AI & ML-based Software
- Reauthorization of PDUFA & MDUFA
- Integrated Diagnostics: A Fast Growing Space
- Surgeons Use Video-Conferencing as an Educational Tool
- Growing Focus on Reducing Healthcare Costs Bolsters Market Growth
- Chronic Diseases Management and Associated Costs Drive Medical Apps Adoption
- Rapidly Aging World Population & COVID-19 Induced Re-Focus on Aging-In-Place to Drive Demand
- ISSUES AND CHALLENGES
- Protecting Patient Integrity and Building Trust: A Major Challenge
- Cyber Security, and Maintaining Regulatory Compliance
- Recruiting, Training, and Retaining the Best Talent
