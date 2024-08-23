Water Soluble Packaging Global Analysis Report 2023-2030: Emergence of High-Performance Water Soluble Films Expands Market Potential

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Soluble Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Water Soluble Packaging is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$5.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Despite its many benefits, water-soluble packaging faces challenges such as high production costs, limited availability of specialized materials and machinery, and the need for greater public awareness and education regarding its benefits. However, the industry is witnessing promising trends that address these hurdles. Developments in new materials, such as polysaccharides and proteins, enhance the performance and appeal of water-soluble packaging.

Additionally, major corporations and startups alike are investing in this technology, broadening its applications and improving its cost-effectiveness. This ongoing innovation is crucial for meeting both consumer expectations and regulatory standards, ensuring that water-soluble packaging remains at the forefront of sustainable packaging solutions. Advances in material science have also led to the creation of water soluble packaging that can withstand higher loads and varying temperatures before dissolving, thereby expanding its use to more diverse product types, including hot beverage pods and single-use food condiments.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Polymers Material segment, which is expected to reach US$2.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.2%. The Surfactants Material segment is also set to grow at 5.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.8% CAGR to reach $905.1 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Acedag Ltd., Aicello Corporation, Amtopack Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Environmental Concerns Throws the Spotlight on Water Soluble Packaging

Rising Demand for Sustainable Packaging Solutions Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Technological Advancements in Water Soluble Materials Drive Market Growth

Growing Use in Single-Use and Disposable Products Strengthens Business Case

Rising Adoption in Personal Care and Household Products Generates Demand

Shift Towards Eco-Friendly and Biodegradable Packaging Sustains Market Growth

Emergence of High-Performance Water Soluble Films Expands Market Potential

