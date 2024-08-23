BULGOLD Announces Filing of Second Quarter Financial Results for Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BULGOLD Inc. (TSXV: ZLTO) (the “Company” or “BULGOLD”) is pleased to announce that it has filed its unaudited condensed interim financial statements and MD&A for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company incurred a net loss of $135,643 ($0.00 per share) and $374,622 ($0.01 per share) respectively. On June 30, 2024, the company had cash (and cash equivalents) of $1,401,853 (net working capital of $855,519) which will be used to support exploration activities.



About BULGOLD Inc.

BULGOLD is a gold exploration company focused on the exploration and development of mineral exploration projects in Central and Eastern Europe. The Company controls 100% of three quality quartz-adularia epithermal gold projects located in the Bulgarian and Slovak portions of the Western Tethyan Belt: the Lutila Gold Project, the Kostilkovo Gold Project and the Kutel Gold Project. Management of the Company believes that its assets show potential for high-grade, good-metallurgy, low-sulfidation epithermal gold mineralisation.

On June 30, 2024, BULGOLD’s issued and outstanding shares were 27,597,928 of which approximately 39.54% were held by Founders, Directors and Management. Additional information about the Company is available on BULGOLD’s website ( www.BULGOLD.com ) and on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

