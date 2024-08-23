Strategic Insights as Crystal Oscillator Market Size Reaches USD 4.7 Billion by 2034, Offering Growth in High-Precision Sectors | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc., Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global crystal oscillator market (수정 발진기 시장) was projected to attain US$ 3.0 billion in 2023. It is likely to garner a 4.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is expected to attain US$ 4.7 billion.

Crystal oscillators offer outstanding precision and stability in terms of frequency generation. In contrast to other oscillator types, including resistive crystal oscillators, crystals show very little frequency drift with temperature changes over time.

Due to their intrinsic qualities, crystals are perfect for high-accuracy applications, including frequency synthesizers, microcontrollers, and communication systems.

The consumer electronics, automotive, telecom and networking, industrial, measurement and research, and military and aerospace industries all use these crystal oscillators.

Key Findings of Market Report

Electronic circuits, known as crystal oscillators use the mechanical resonance of a vibrating crystal to generate incredibly precise and stable frequencies.

These oscillators are the processing units that underpin the timing as well as synchronization systems used in military applications, enabling precise coordination of various tools and apparatus.

These precise electronic devices are therefore employed in a variety of military applications. They ensure that the systems for weapons, navigation, and communication run well.

In order to guarantee that signals are transmitted and received at the appropriate frequencies and enable exact timing for encryption and decryption processes, crystal oscillator circuits are used in communication systems like radios as well as encrypted communication devices.

Market Trends For Crystal Oscillators

Technological developments have led to the complexity and miniaturization of electronic equipment. To attain the required performance levels, this has made the adoption of smaller, more precise components necessary.

Smartwatches, tablets, laptops, and smartphones are just a few of the electronic gadgets that depend on crystal oscillators for accurate time signals.

A mobile phone has two crystal oscillators: one powers the power management chip and the other maintains a constant sleep mode duration adjacent to the processor.

Since these oscillators have cheap costs and high energy efficiency, they are commonly used in smartphones and tablets.

Global smartphone sales increased by 6.0% in 2020–2021 after falling by 12.5% in 2019–2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report published by Gartner Inc. As a result, the market for crystal oscillators is growing due to an increase in smartphone sales.

Global Market for Crystal Oscillator: Regional Outlook

Various reasons propel the crystal oscillator market growth throughout the regions. These are:

According to the most recent crystal oscillator market data, Asia Pacific accounted for a sizable proportion of the worldwide landscape in 2023.

The demand for semiconductors, consumer electronics, and telecommunications equipment is rising, particularly in China and India. This is changing the dynamics of the Asia Pacific market.

The region's market share for crystal oscillators is also being driven by the growing incorporation of 5G networks into smartphones.

Significant market growth was also seen in North America in 2023, driven by developments in surface mount crystal oscillators and the downsizing of crystal oscillator technology.

Global Crystal Oscillator Market: Key Players

Companies in the global crystal oscillator business are working on improving the design, development, manufacture, and testing of crystal resonators, crystal oscillators, and complicated frequency control modules in order to gain market share.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global crystal oscillator market:

Abracon

AXTAL GmbH

Bliley Technologies Inc

CTS Corporation

Daishinku Corp.

HOSONIC TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO., LTD.

KYOCERA Corporation

Microchip Technology Inc

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

NIHON DEMPA KOGYO CO., LTD.

Rakon Limited

Seiko Epson Corporation

SiTime Corporation

SIWARD Crystal Technology Co., Ltd.

TXC Corporation

Key Developments

SiTime Corporation introduced the SiTime Epoch Platform in September 2023 with the goal of upending the century-old quartz-based technology and resolving the most challenging timing problems in electronics. The SiTime Epoch Platform is an oven-controlled oscillator (OCXO) based on MEMS technology that provides network infrastructure and data center equipment with a very steady clock.

with the goal of upending the century-old quartz-based technology and resolving the most challenging timing problems in electronics. The SiTime Epoch Platform is an oven-controlled oscillator (OCXO) based on MEMS technology that provides network infrastructure and data center equipment with a very steady clock. Rakon introduced the RPT7050LG in August 2022. It is a TCXO with low g-sensitivity and good stability, measuring 7.0 x 5.0 x 1.5 mm in package size. With a guaranteed sensitivity of 0.1 ppb/g, it is among the most sophisticated small low-g-sensitivity TCXOs available.

Global Crystal Oscillator Market Segmentation

Type Pierce Crystal Oscillator Colpitts Crystal Oscillator Hartley Crystal Oscillator Others (Butler Oscillator, Tri-tet Oscillator, etc.)

Crystal Cut AT Cut BT Cut SC Cut Others (FC, AK, CT, etc.)

General Circuitry Simple Packaged Crystal Oscillator (SPXO) Temperature Compensated Crystal Oscillator (TCXO) Voltage-controlled Crystal Oscillator (VCXO) Frequency-controlled Crystal Oscillator (FCXO) Oven-controlled Crystal Oscillator (OCXO) Others

Mounting Style Surface Mount Through-hole

Application Microprocessor Communication Device Filter RTC Others (Counter, etc.)

End-user Industry IT and Telecommunication Consumer Electronics Aerospace and Defense Healthcare Others (Industrial, Research & Academia, etc.)

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



