Celebrate Women’s Sports with the Legends & Legacy Tour

Washington, DC, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Events DC, CitySwing, TOGETHXR and LPGA*USGA Girls Golf are championing the incredible legacies women are bestowing across the world of sports by touring the Washington, DC metropolitan area with activities, live chats, panel discussions and more leading up to the LPGA’s Solheim Cup beginning on September 12.

“Events DC is proud to join our partners to champion the incredible and long-lasting impact women have on sports worldwide,” said Events DC President and CEO Angie M. Gates. “Through our partnership, we will educate and inspire young women throughout the Washington, DC region with a series of unique events that feature women who are building legacies across the world. I encourage everyone to join us along this tour as we elevate amazing women in sports.”

Beginning August 22, the Legends & Legacy tour truck includes a 40-foot-long golf course with two Trackman simulators that can be set up for long drive competitions, practice swings and other golf games. Each tour stop will feature a legend and a legacy—or a seasoned professional and an up-and-comer—who will chat sports, engage with fans and show off their talents.

"We are thrilled to partner with Events DC, TOGETHXR, and LPGA*USGA Girls Golf to honor the extraordinary legacies of women in sports and to celebrate the evolution of the golf industry,” said Tari Cash, Founder and CEO, CitySwing. “At CitySwing, we believe that golf is a powerful tool for personal growth, and we are committed to making the game accessible to everyone, empowering individuals to unlock their full potential.”

The final stop of the Legends & Legacy tour on September 7 will feature a full-day of family-friendly fun at The Wharf, including two panel discussions hosted by legendary sports journalist Jemele Hill. The panelists will be high profile women and men working in the world of women’s sports and who are changing the legacy of golf culture. Activities will include mini golf, power putt, an arcade, arts and crafts, music and more.

“TOGETHXR is thrilled to celebrate the incredible growth of women’s sports with our committed partners on the Legends & Legacy Tour,” said Sarah Bergstrom, Director of Operations, TOGETHXR. “By bringing together inspiring athletes and sports professionals with passionate fans, we’re not only marking progress; we’re actively shaping the future of women's sports in DC and around the world.

“This community event gives the LPGA*USGA Girls Golf the opportunity to deliver on its mission of changing the face of golf! We are excited to join forces with Events DC, CitySwing, and TOGETHXR to inspire young girls everywhere to dream BIG and empower our next one million girls,” said Stephanie Peareth, Director of Operations, LPGA Foundation. “It is even more impactful to hold this event in Washington, DC ahead of the Solheim Cup, the LPGA’s biggest event of the year.”

For more information, please visit www.eventbrite.com/e/legends-legacy-celebration-on-the-wharf-tickets-991303484407?aff=oddtdtcreator

