Wendy Vlieks Appointed as President of The Genome Partnership, Succeeding Leisa Zigman 

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Genome Partnership is pleased to announce the appointment of Wendy Vlieks, former VP of Communications for the United Soybean Board, as its new President. Wendy succeeds Leisa Zigman, who is retiring after a decade of dedicated service.



Vlieks brings over 20 years of experience in integrated marketing, communications, and leadership. She has a proven track record of strategic innovation and relationship-building across diverse industries, from technology to food and agriculture. Her expertise will be instrumental in continuing The Genome Partnership’s mission to advance genome science, technology, and health through its renowned Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) meetings including the AGBT General Meeting, AGBT Agriculture and AGBT Precision Health.

“We are thrilled to welcome Wendy as the new President of The Genome Partnership,” said Richard K. Wilson, PhD, founding Board Member of The Genome Partnership and executive director of the Institute for Genomic Medicine at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. “Her extensive experience and visionary leadership make her the perfect successor to Leisa. We are confident that Wendy will continue to drive our organization’s growth and uphold the high standards of excellence that Leisa has established.”

Vlieks will lead the organization's growth strategy and mission fulfillment. She will oversee event production and expand educational initiatives, including fellowships and scholarships for underserved communities. Vlieks will also develop innovative marketing strategies to broaden the organization's brand recognition.

Zigman has served as President since December 2014 and has been pivotal in shaping the success and global reputation of The Genome Partnership and its AGBT meetings. Under her leadership, the AGBT meetings have become the preeminent conference for genome science and technology, bringing together top researchers, leaders, and innovators from around the world.

“It has been an honor to lead The Genome Partnership, elevate the community’s transformative work and contribute to strengthening relationships across genome science and technology over the past decade,” said Leisa Zigman. I am confident that Wendy is the ideal person to lead this mission, and I look forward to supporting her during the transition.”

Zigman will continue to assist with the transition until the AGBT 25th Annual General Meeting in February 2025, when she’ll officially retire.

Vlieks shared her enthusiasm for the new role, stating, "I am excited to join The Genome Partnership and build on the strong foundation that Leisa has laid. Growing up, I witnessed firsthand the devastating effects that health disorders can have on a family. These experiences fuel my passion for advancing genomic research and therapies, particularly in addressing multifactorial conditions. I will expand collaboration, educate and advocate for the importance of genomic research and its potential to transform lives, from bench to bedside and greenhouse to grain bin."

About The Genome Partnership

The Genome Partnership, a not-for-profit, organizes the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) meetings, which are considered the premier conferences in genome science and technology. Since 1999, AGBT has been bringing together global leaders to announce discoveries and cutting-edge breakthroughs and to foster collaboration in the field of genomics. For more information, visit AGBT.org and follow us on Twitter/X, LinkedIn and Facebook .

Media Contact:

Andy Likes

Lambert

ALikes@Lambert.com

314-606-1878

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/321acafc-a005-43f5-aa46-6a686681ad19