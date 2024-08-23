Dr. Brittany Mitchell Joins Washington Gastroenterology in Silverdale

Silverdale, WA, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington Gastroenterology is proud to welcome Dr. Brittany Mitchell, a board-certified gastroenterologist who treats all general GI conditions while specializing in liver disease, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and colonoscopy.

Dr. Mitchell got her undergraduate degree from University of Michigan, then her medical degree from University of California at Irvine. Dr. Mitchell completed her residency at Cleveland Clinic and her fellowship at University of Washington.

“Our digestive system plays such an enormous role in our overall health, which was a big reason why I chose gastroenterology,” says Dr. Mitchell. “I like to take a personal approach with each patient, with the patient taking an active role in their care; I want every patient to leave the office confident that we made the right treatment choice that is going to dramatically improve their quality of life.”

Washington Gastroenterology is part of GI Alliance – the premier physician-owned and -led network of gastroenterology practices in the U.S. Dr. Mitchell will work to provide the best patient care for Silverdale residents.

WashGI - Silverdale is at 3261 NW Mount Vintage Way, Suite 221, Silverdale, WA , and is open Monday through Friday, 7:30am to 5pm. Call 360-479-1952 or visit washgi.com to schedule an appointment today.

