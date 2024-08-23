ProHance Analytics Officially Launches in the US Hybrid Work Software Market

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "We are very excited to announce our entry into the US market, and we look forward to assembling a high-performance team across the country to concentrate on enabling and assisting firms to succeed at hybrid working," says Kishore Reddy, CEO of ProHance Analytics.

The hybrid work model has transformed the way businesses and employees operate all around the world. The transition from the conventional approach into a flexible one enables the professionals to be productive independent of their location or scenario. Access to effective tools and software for workforce management and productivity, on the other hand, is critical for making hybrid work efficient and productive. After 2020, hybrid work became the new normal and has remained so during the present economic downturn. Despite the fact that the new model presents a number of obstacles for businesses in general and business leaders in particular, current hybrid workplace solutions can provide significant efficiency and convenience. They prepare businesses to make data-driven decisions. These solutions, according to ProHance Analytics, are very secure, allowing employers to maintain data privacy and security.







Kishore Reddy - ProHance Analytics



ProHance provides cloud-based hybrid work and productivity solutions to Enterprises around the world. Announcing the business expansion, the company commemorated its US launch with a press outreach to announce its registered name, 'ProHance Analytics,' in Delaware, where the offices will be headquartered. ProHance Analytics will be led by its Founder & CEO Kishore Reddy. in the North American market. Reddy co-founded the company in 2008, in Bengaluru, the city that lies at the heart of tech innovation in India.

Reports indicate that three-quarters of home and hybrid workers reported improved work-life balance. Commenting on the importance of hybrid workplace solutions, experts from ProHance Analytics say, "Companies must be prepared to invest in the correct hybrid workplace solutions to ensure their teams are productive and secure. Businesses can better manage their hybrid workforce by investing in hybrid-friendly solutions. This investment will not only propel hybrid working forward but also ensure that both on-site and remote employees remain engaged and aligned with their organization's goals. By doing so, hybrid working can show to be a huge benefit for enterprises of all sizes."

ProHance Analytics will concentrate on building its leadership team in order to fuel strategic growth and has appointed Khiv Singh to oversee its sales and marketing-focused approach in the United States.

Welcoming Singh to the leadership team, Reddy commented, "We are thrilled to bring Singh onto the ProHance Analytics team as our new SVP Growth, With his vast experience scaling up SaaS companies, expanding businesses, and launching innovative cloud-based software solutions, his unique skill set will be pivotal for us as we zero in on our target market in the US, raise brand awareness, and continue to roll out our product globally. We have a healthy percentage of business already coming in from the US and we are seeing a very large pipeline already in place for 2023."

About ProHance Analytics

ProHance Analytics is an Omni-Channel operations management platform being leveraged by enterprises across their back office, chat, and email servicing operations. The company provides real-time visibility on how teams are engaged on the ground. This visibility allows enterprises to allocate resources more effectively, load balance across teams, and make smart decisions with agility. The visibility and actionable analytics provided by ProHance Analytics help Enterprises make their operations more customer-centric, efficient, and lean. ProHance Analytics is leveraged by 250,000+ users in 150+ enterprises across 24 countries.









Media Contact:

Name: Shikha Mishra

Email: shikha.m@prohance.net



