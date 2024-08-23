Web3 Trendy Toy Social Platform Monster Lord Successfully Completed its First Round of NFT Mints! Sold Out on Launch Day!

Singapore, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative web3 trendy toy social platform Monster Lord officially released Meta Monster Card NFT today, and the first round of Mint totaling 1,000 NFTs has been sold out on launch day. Meta Monster Card NFT (MMC NFT) is a unique logo in Monster Lords. It is a required NFT to participate in Monster Gold Rush.



Each MMC NFT not only represents a unique digital asset, but also your unique identity proof in the Monster Metaverse. These NFTs combine the advancement of blockchain technology and the innovation of digital art, showing the market and technical characteristics of the Web3 era. Whether it is social, gaming or trading, MMC NFT will become an indispensable part of your digital world.

Launched by the Singapore-based company Thecube Labs, Monster Lord brings together a diverse range of metaverse games and thematic IPs, promising boundless potential and unique experiences. Players on this platform will embark on epic adventures with monsters from different dimensions, engaging in strategies, battles, and collections among various gameplay options. The platform is dedicated to cultivating an exclusive community for young players, offering rich and engaging content, and aiming to become a leading gaming lifestyle brand that sets trends, thereby creating infinite possibilities for players.

The initial games include "Monster Factory", "Monster Gold Rush", "Dragon Box", with "Monster Escape" and "Monster Battle" set for future release. In this fantastical realm, players not only revel in a diverse range of gaming delights but also have the opportunity to accumulate wealth and appreciate assets through active participation.

