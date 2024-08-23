Thermo Scientific™ VisionMate™ HSX High Speed Barcode Reader Integrates with eLabNext Platform

BOSTON, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eLabNext , an Eppendorf Group Company offering a flexible Digital Laboratory Platform equipped with a Laboratory Inventory Management System (LIMS) and Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN), announced today that its platform is now able to integrate with the Thermo Scientific™ VisionMate™ HSX High Speed Barcode Reader. The free VisionMate™ HSX High Speed Barcode Reader application is available through eLabNext’s library of add-ons, the eLabMarketplace , allowing users to expand the capabilities of their digital lab platform and streamline their laboratory operations.



Specifically, integrating the VisionMate™ HSX High Speed Barcode Reader directly with eLabNext enables users to scan samples quickly and seamlessly track and log samples within the platform. It also further protects laboratory samples from identification and tracking errors and creates reliable, compatible sample processing workflows.

“The sample labeling and management process is important for any life science laboratory, but particularly for large-scale facilities, such as biobanks, where errors in sample identification can make large collections of samples totally useless,” explains Dave Hunter, the Global Product Manager, Storage Equipment for Thermo Fisher Scientific. “The VisionMate™ HSX High Speed Barcode Reader and its integration with ELNs and LIMS, such as the eLabNext platform, gives life science teams the ability to avoid errors, scale capacity, and move towards more automated operations.”

The Thermo Scientific™ VisionMate™ HSX High Speed Barcode Reader can decode 2D tube barcodes in as little as one second and is compatible with Matrix™ and Nunc™ tubes in 24, 48, 96, and 384 format racks. VisionMate™ HSX High Speed Barcode Reader users can also read 1D rack barcodes simultaneously and place a sample rack in any orientation, and data will be displayed and exported correctly, preventing downstream sample identification errors. Users also benefit from a barcode reader that is clean room-compatible, dust- and water-tight sealed, and prevents frost build-up.

“Sample labeling, tracking, and management is a common pain point we hear about from nearly all of our customers,” says Zareh Zurabyan, Head of eLabNext, Americas. “Our goal at eLabNext is to improve sample tracking and logging through lab digitalization and compatibility with the Thermo Scientific™ VisionMate™ HSX High Speed Barcode Reader provides our users with an off-the-shelf solution to their sample management challenges. Partnership with a life science leader like Thermo Fisher Scientific will provide the broader scientific community with a trusted and seamless workflow management solution.”