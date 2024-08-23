Global and US Consulting Industry Almanac 2024: Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Consulting Industry Almanac 2024: Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.













This comprehensive market research report offers detailed forecasts, market estimates, and an analysis of emerging technologies and innovations within the consulting industry. It provides critical insights that can guide strategies for business development, product innovation, and investment decisions.

The report includes in-depth tables detailing key statistics such as an overview of the consulting industry market size, revenue and expenses for the U.S. consulting industry from 2017 to 2022, estimated sources of revenue for U.S. management consulting companies from 2018 to 2022, and employment trends within the U.S. consulting industry from 2018 through February 2024. These insights are essential for understanding the industry's current landscape and future growth opportunities.













Key Features:

Business trends analysis

In-depth industry overview

Technology trends analysis

Forecasts

Spending, investment, and consumption discussions

In-depth industry statistics and metrics

Industry employment numbers

Additional Key Features Include:

Industry Glossary

Industry Contacts list, including Professional Societies and Industry Associations

Profiles of industry-leading companies U.S. and Global Firms Publicly held, Private and Subsidiaries Executive Contacts Revenues For Public Companies: Detailed Financial Summaries Statistical Tables



Key Questions Answered Include:

How is the industry evolving?

How is the industry being shaped by new technologies?

How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies?

What is the size of the market now and in the future?

What are the financial results of the leading companies?

What are the names and titles of top executives?

What are the top companies and what are their revenues?

Major Trends Affecting the Consulting Industry

Introduction to the Consulting Industry

Consulting in Emerging Nations/The Offshoring of Consulting Projects

Management Consulting and Consulting to Major Corporations

Consulting to Governments/U.S. Federal and State Consulting Contracts

Federal Government Consulting Contracts Are Massive in IT, Defense & Facilities

IT Consulting/Software Consulting/Computer Operations Consulting

Trends in Manufacturing, such as Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs), Lead to Collaboration and Consulting-Like Services

Consulting Firms Accept Assignments with Contingency Fees

Consulting Firms Acquire Digital Advertising Agencies, Extending Their Marketing Services

Accounting Firms Taking Large Market Share of Consulting Contracts

Many Industry Sectors Seek Consulting and Outsourcing Income, Competing with Pure Consultancies

Major Corporations and Organizations Develop Internal Consultants and Seek Outside Clients

Corporate Clients Want Solid Returns on IT Investments

Consultancies Position Themselves to Serve Global Markets and Multinational Corporations

Offshoring to India Drives Changes in Global Consulting

BPO and KPO: White-Collar and Professional Tasks such as Law and Accounting Are Offshored/Call Centers Become More Sophisticated

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Is Replacing Human Workers

Consulting and Accounting Firms Rapidly Adopt Generative AI

New MBAs Desire Consulting and Accounting Jobs

Companies Featured

ABB Ltd

Accenture plc

Acorn Energy Inc

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA

Adecco Group AG

Ajis Co Ltd

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Ltd

ALS Limited

Altus Group Limited

Ameresco Inc

Arcadis NV

Atento SA

Atos SE

Balfour Beatty plc

Bombardier Inc

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation

Brinks Company (The)

Brooker Group PCL (The)

Bureau Veritas SA

CACI International Inc

Capgemini SE

Capita plc

Cegedim SA

CGI Inc

Charles River Laboratories International Inc

Chiyoda Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

comScore Inc

CRA International Inc (Charles River Associates)

Crawford & Company

DXC Technology Company

Edenred SA

ENGlobal Corporation

Exela Technologies Inc

Exponent Inc

Fair Isaac Corporation

Fidelity National Information Services Inc

Fluor Corporation

Forrester Research Inc

FTI Consulting Inc

Gartner Inc

General Dynamics Corporation

Genpact Limited

GEO Group Inc (The)

Hackett Group Inc (The)

Hays plc

HCL Technologies Limited

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Honeywell International Inc

Huron Consulting Group Inc

ICF International Inc

Infinite Group Inc

Information Services Group Inc

Infosys Limited

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc

Intertek Group plc

Ipsos SA

ITT Inc

Jacobs Solutions Inc

KBR Inc

Kelly Services Inc

Korn/Ferry

Leidos Holdings Inc

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Manhattan Associates Inc

ManpowerGroup Inc

MAXIMUS Inc

Mistras Group Inc

Nomura Research Institute Ltd

Northrop Grumman Corporation

NTT DATA Corporation

Omnicom Group Inc

Oracle Corporation

Perficient Inc

PGG Wrightson Limited

Publicis Groupe SA

Randstad Holding NV

Recruit Holdings Co Ltd

Resources Connection Inc

Ricardo plc

Robert Half International Inc

Rolls-Royce plc

RTX Corp (Raytheon Technologies)

Samsung SDS Co Ltd

SAP SE

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC)

SCSK Corporation

Securitas AB

Serco Group plc

Siemens AG

Siemens Healthineers AG

Stantec Inc

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS)

Tech Mahindra Limited

Tetra Tech Inc

Trevi-Finanziaria Industriale SpA (Trevi Group)

TTEC Holdings Inc

Unisys Corporation

VINCI SA

VSE Corporation

Willdan Group Inc

Wipro Limited

WPP plc

WSP Global Inc

WTW (Willis Towers Watson)

YAMADA Consulting Group Co Ltd

For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2dv7p3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.