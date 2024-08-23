Business Expansion in Focus as Rice Water Shampoo Market Targets USD 410.4 Million by 2034 with Strong 6.5% Growth| Exclusive Research Report by Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc. , Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global rice water shampoo market (mercado de champú de agua de arroz) was projected to attain US$ 205.5 million in 2023. It is likely to garner a 6.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is expected to attain US$ 410.4 million.

The key ingredient in rice shampoo is fermented rice water, which is the milky liquid left over after rice is cooked or soaked. Numerous beneficial components, such as vitamins and minerals, are present in this water and help to strengthen and repair damaged hair.

Shampoos and conditioners made with rice water frequently contain natural ingredients like tea tree oil, aloe vera, or coconut oil. They restore damaged hair, moisturize the hair, and invigorate the scalp. Additionally, proteins for hair development, including keratin or collagen, are added to rice shampoo.

Nutrients in rice strengthen hair, encourage growth, and impart a glossy finish. As a result, rice water shampoos and conditioners also support the maintenance of a balanced pH and help restore balance to the natural oils on the scalp.





Key Findings of Market Report

E-commerce platforms improve the accessibility as well as accessibility of rice water shampoos along with additional cosmetic items. They enable customers to compare items, read reviews, and make educated buying decisions.

In 2021, a large proportion of internet customers in the United Kingdom examined what previous purchasers had to say about things before making a purchase. According to McKinsey & Company, the beauty sector will produce around $430 billion in sales in 2022.

E-commerce use is rapidly increasing globally. The increase in digitization has encouraged all brands to begin selling online. As a result, the e-commerce industry has grown extremely competitive, particularly in the cosmetics and beauty goods categories.

Thus, the expansion of e-commerce platforms is offering significant rice water shampoo market potential for firms operating in this industry.

Market Trends For Rice Water Shampoo

Globally, consumers are more aware of the potential health dangers associated with synthetic chemicals, which are frequently present in traditional hair care products.

Chemicals like parabens, sulfates, and artificial fragrances have been linked to long-term negative consequences on skin and general health as well as health issues including allergies and skin irritation.

In response to these concerns, consumers are choosing safer options that prioritize their health and welfare more and more. Their preference is for organic hair care products made with natural components that are mild and have low potential for negative responses. Despite the hurdles given by the COVID-19 epidemic and Brexit, the organic beauty and wellness industry in the United Kingdom increased by 15% in 2021. This upward trend continued till 2022.

Global Market for Rice Water Shampoo: Regional Outlook

Various reasons propel the rice water shampoo market growth throughout the regions. These are:

According to the most recent rice water shampoo market study, Asia Pacific accounted for the majority of the global market in 2023.

Increasing consumer disposable income, shifting lifestyles, growing consumer awareness of the advantages of organic products, and the growing influence of social media celebrities and influencers on consumer trends are some of the major factors driving the Asia Pacific rice water shampoo market share.

In Asian countries, a greater number of younger, more educated women are joining the workforce. As a result, Asia Pacific market expansion is being supported by an increase in the number of working women and a rise in per capita disposable income.

The World Bank reports that the female to male labor force participation rate in India was 37.11% in 2022. A number of major companies are developing new and inventive organic haircare products in Asia Pacific to take advantage of the substantial market opportunities brought about by the improvement in customer awareness in the region. One such company is WOW Skin Science, which expanded its offline stores in India in 2021.

The North American rice water shampoo market is expected to grow steadily from 2024 to 2034. This is due to the presence of well-established beauty and personal care sector and the rise in popularity of various shampoo categories. It includes hydrating rice water shampoo for frizzy hair, rice water shampoo for dandruff control, and sulfate-free rice water shampoo for curly hair.

Global Rice Water Shampoo Market: Key Players

To meet the growing customer demand for these varieties of natural shampoos, manufacturers in the rice water shampoo market are working hard to provide the finest rice water shampoo for dry scalp as well as rice water shampoo for damaged hair restoration.

Leading industry participants are also developing vegan products made from natural sources to appeal to discriminating customers worldwide, particularly those in developed nations like the United States and the United Kingdom.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global rice water shampoo market:

Luv Me Care

Kitsch

Svvimer

Viori

GIFBEA

Pure Roots Herbals

Key developments:

In September 2022, Herbal Pharm, a Singapore-based maker of nutraceuticals and personal care products, unveiled intentions to offer a variety of natural hair care products to combat common concerns such as graying hair and hair loss.

Global Rice Water Shampoo Market Segmentation

Form Type Bar Gel

Category Scented Unscented

Consumer Group Men Women Kids

End-use

Individual Commercial Spas Beauty Salons Others (Hotels, Resorts, etc.)

Distribution Channel Online E-commerce Websites Company-owned Websites Offline Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Specialty Stores Other Retail Stores

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



