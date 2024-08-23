The Board of Directors of Trans Mountain Corporation Announces Key Leadership Succession Appointments

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Trans Mountain Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Maki, currently Trans Mountain’s Chief Financial and Strategy Officer, to the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2024.



"The Board is very pleased that Mark, with his experience and impressive track record, will succeed Dawn Farrell as our Chief Executive Officer,” said William (Bill) Downe, Chair of the Board of Directors, Trans Mountain. Dawn Farrell has been appointed Chair of the Board upon Mr. Downe’s retirement from the Board on September 1, 2024. “Mark has the leadership capability and skill set to ensure that Trans Mountain operates successfully as one of Canada's premier mid-stream companies."

Mr. Maki has been the Chief Financial and Strategy Officer of Trans Mountain since 2020. He will oversee the next stages of the strategy for Trans Mountain, which will include finalizing the long-term toll rate, optimizing the company’s capital structure, initiating growth opportunities, advancing Indigenous economic participation, and preparing for the divestment process. Mr. Maki has held senior executive roles in both the United States and Canada over his career and has significant expertise in the mid-stream industry, including nearly 34 years at Enbridge, including the role as President of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. in the United States.

The Board of Directors has also approved the appointment of Michael Davies to the role of President and Chief Operating Officer, effective September 1, 2024, reporting to Mr. Maki. Mr. Davies currently holds the role of Chief Operating Officer at Trans Mountain, with more than 34 years of experience at the company.

“I fully support the choice of Mark as CEO. He has the leadership experience in the North American mid-stream market needed to take the company through its next evolution,” said Dawn Farrell, President and CEO, Trans Mountain. “I am confident that Mark and Mike will ensure the safety and reliability of the operation while also serving our important customers as we move Canadian crude oil to new markets.”

The Board of Directors of Trans Mountain Corporation congratulates both executives on their well-earned appointments.

Mark Maki previously held the role of Chief Financial and Strategy Officer, where he was responsible for overseeing the corporate and strategic planning functions of Trans Mountain Corporation as well as financial and audit activities. Previously, Mr. Maki spent nearly 34 years at Enbridge, where he held several executive roles both in Canada and the United States, including President of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. in Houston, Chief Accounting Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance and Senior Vice President of Corporate Planning and Sponsored Vehicles. Mr. Maki holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Superior and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Michael Davies previously held the role of Chief Operating Officer, where he oversaw the day-to-day operations of the Trans Mountain pipeline and worked closely with the maritime, coastal, and Indigenous communities to ensure the safe and efficient transportation of petroleum. Mr. Davies has more than 34 years of experience with Trans Mountain and its predecessor companies. He is also currently the Chairman of the Board of the Western Canada Marine Response Corporation (WCMRC), the Transport Canada-certified marine spill response organization for Canada’s West Coast. Mr. Davies is a professional engineer and holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of British Columbia and a Master of Business Administration from Simon Fraser.

