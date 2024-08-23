bioLytical Announces Final Results of Substantial Issuer Bid

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- bioLytical Laboratories Inc. (the “Company” or “bioLytical”) announces that it has taken up and paid for 18,234,667 common shares (the “Purchased Shares”) at a price of CAD$0.15 per share under bioLytical’s substantial issuer bid (the “Offer”) for a total cost of CAD$2,735,200.05. The Purchased Shares represent approximately 6.20% of the common shares outstanding immediately prior to the purchase. After giving effect to the purchase, bioLytical has 275,702,595 common shares issued and outstanding.



Shareholders had the opportunity under the Offer to tender common shares until 2:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on August 16, 2024. 18,234,667 common shares were tendered to the Offer.

Payment for the Purchased Shares will be completed by Odyssey Trust Company in accordance with the Offer.

About bioLytical Laboratories Inc.

bioLytical is an industry leader in manufacturing rapid in vitro diagnostic tests. bioLytical is on a global mission to ensure every person has access to its tests to learn their status, faster. Its flagship range of one-minute INSTI® tests provide immediate and accurate results for infectious diseases.

