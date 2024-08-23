Spooktastic Film Festival heading to Ottawa this October

- Horror-Mystery Themed 7th Ottawa Korean Film Festival: They Wander from October 16th -





OTTAWA, Ontario, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Korean Cultural Centre Canada (KCC) is excited to announce the 7th iteration of Ottawa Korean Film Festival, to be held from October 16 to October 24 in Canada’s capital.

‘Ottawa Korean Film Festival: They Wander’ will present 10 Korean films that explore ghost stories, urban legends, aliens and occult. The festival will feature a hybrid format, with both online and in-person screenings. Notable films include <The Sin> (2024, HAN, Dong-seok), <Dr. Cheon and the Lost Talisman> (2023, KIM, Seong-sik), <New Normal> (2023, JUNG, Bum-sik), <FAQ> (2023, KIM, Damin), <Exhuman> (2024, JANG, Jae-Hyun), and <Alienoid: Return to the Future> (2024, CHOI, Dong-Hoon), spanning across a variety of genres such as horror, comedy, and action.

In addition to the film screenings, the festival will feature various special events, including Directors Talk sessions and film-related workshops, providing audiences with a rich and immersive cultural experience.

KCC representatives stated, "With the success of <Exhuma> in North American box offices, it's evident that there is growing interest in Korean horror. We hope this year's festival, curated to reflect local tastes and interests, will showcase the excellence and diversity of Korean cinema."

The Ottawa Korean Film Festival is free of charge. Detailed information on the official schedule, films, and viewing options will be available starting September 15 on the festival’s official website at https://kccincanada.com.

Contact: PARK, Hyemin (hparkart@korea.kr)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10a2f4c3-b8ba-49bc-8abf-09e0a9c11b3a