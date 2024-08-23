VICR INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Vicor Corporation Investors of Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors of the September 23, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed on behalf of those who acquired Vicor Corporation, Inc. (“Vicor” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VICR) securities during the period of April 26, 2023 and February 22, 2024, inclusive (“the Class Period”).

On October 24, 2023, Vicor revealed that “[w]ith the reduction in backlog, including overdue backlog, we are more dependent on turns orders, and that results in less visibility to our near-term outlook” and that “our current expectation is that revenue, gross margin, and operating expenses will be approximately flat sequentially.” On this news, the price of Vicor shares declined by $14.14, or approximately 26.6%, from $53.19 on October 24, 2023, to close at $39.05 on October 25, 2023.

On February 22, 2024, Vicor announced their financial results for the fourth quarter that missed analyst expectations and signaled a sharp reversal in Vicor’s new contracts and sales. On this news, the price of Vicor shares declined by $10.97, or approximately 23.4%, from $46.84 per share on February 22, 2024, to close at $35.67 on February 23, 2024.

The lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants created the false impression that Vicor’s differentiated technology for high power applications would ramp up a customer base for Vicor’s advanced products in AI; (ii) defendants created the false impression that Vicor would have increased opportunities from its lateral and lateral/vertical Power Distribution Networks solutions; (iii) Vicor had not secured a significant deal with Nvidia for its H100 product; and (iv) Vicor’s backlog continued to remain weak and decreasing for the third quarter of 2023.

