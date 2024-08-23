APEX Attorneys Inc. Advocates for Non-Exempt Employees Under California Law

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APEX Attorneys Inc. , a leading employment law firm in California, is emphasizing the crucial protections afforded to non-exempt employees under state law. These employees are entitled to significant benefits, including overtime pay, meal breaks, and rest breaks, which are essential for maintaining fair and equitable working conditions.



Under California law, non-exempt employees, who are generally paid on an hourly basis, have specific rights designed to protect their time and compensation. They are entitled to receive overtime pay for any hours worked beyond 8 hours in a single workday or 40 hours in a workweek. Additionally, non-exempt employees are guaranteed meal breaks and rest breaks, which are critical for their health and productivity.

In contrast, exempt employees, typically those in salaried positions with managerial or executive duties, do not receive these same benefits. The exemption status is often determined by job duties and salary level, which means that exempt employees may not be eligible for overtime pay or the mandated breaks.

"At APEX Attorneys Inc., we are dedicated to ensuring that every worker's rights are upheld. Our mission is to advocate for non-exempt employees who may be vulnerable to exploitation. We are committed to providing knowledgeable legal support to help them navigate these complex issues and secure the benefits they deserve," said Michael Ronen, President of APEX Attorneys Inc.

The firm’s commitment extends to addressing violations and advocating for fair treatment in the workplace. APEX Attorneys provides comprehensive legal assistance to employees who believe their rights under California labor laws have been violated, helping them to achieve just outcomes and hold employers accountable.

About APEX Attorneys Inc.

APEX Attorneys Inc. is a premier employment law firm dedicated to protecting the rights of employees throughout California. The firm specializes in addressing wage and hour disputes, wrongful termination, and other employment-related issues, ensuring that workers receive fair treatment and just compensation.

For more information:

Apex Attorneys Inc.

+1 424-304-0975

michael@theapexlaw.com