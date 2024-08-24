Capital and Business Alliance Formed Between MEDIROM MOTHER Labs and NFES Technologies





TOKYO, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Koji Eguchi; listed on Nasdaq, NASDAQ: MRM; hereinafter “MEDIROM”) announces that its subsidiary MEDIROM MOTHER Labs Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Yoshio Uekusa; hereinafter “MOTHER Labs”), has formed a capital and business alliance with NFES Technologies Inc. (Headquarters: Matsue City, Shimane Prefecture; CEO: Keita Adachi; hereinafter “NFES Group”), a subsidiary of NFES Inc. (Headquarters: Matsue City, Shimane Prefecture; CEO: Keita Adachi).



As part of this alliance, NFES Group has agreed to participate as the lead investor in MOTHER Labs’ Series A financing round, which values MOTHER Labs at 9 billion yen on a pre-money basis. The Series A shares will be issued to NFES Group as a third-party allotment.

◾️Background of the Capital and Business Alliance

The NFES Group is committed to creating a world where individuals can passionately pursue what they love. They resonate with MOTHER Labs’ dedication to global challenges as a Japanese company and the concept behind the MOTHER Bracelet, a recharge-free smart tracker designed to monitor people’s health. This shared vision led to the capital and business alliance, with the aim of collaborating with MOTHER Labs to promote the MOTHER Bracelet and support the health of people worldwide.

◾️Future Initiatives

We have concluded a distributorship agreement for MOTHER Bracelet, the recharge-free smart tracker developed by the MEDIROM group, and MOTHER Gateway, MEDIROM’s telecommunication device which exclusively enables data generated by MOTHER Bracelet to be sent to our proprietarily developed remote monitoring system, and will introduce these products to companies in the nursing care, transportation, and manufacturing industries and promote their introduction through collaborations with financial institutions and sales partners allied with NFES Group.

In addition, MOTHER Labs will also collaborate with Hyakkaten.com (a regional department store e-commerce mall operated by NFES Group) to conduct general sales through department stores and e-commerce sites nationwide.

With NFES Group participating as the lead investor in this Series A round, we anticipate attracting additional investors, allowing us to secure the necessary funds for MOTHER Labs’ business expansion and facilitating the company’s further business development.

◾️Sales Structure

The NFES Group has established a new company, NFES Technologies Inc., specializing in sales of MOTHER Bracelet and plans to expand sales both domestically and internationally as the designated main distributor of MOTHER Bracelet products.





■MEDIROM MOTHER Labs Inc.





MEDIROM MOTHER Labs Inc., a subsidiary of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc., primarily focuses on the health tech sector. The company’s core activities include the “Specific Health Guidance Program” offered through the “Lav” health application and development and sales of the 24/7 recharge-free MOTHER Bracelet smart tracker. The tracker’s popularity raised a record-breaking 56.1 million yen on the Japanese crowdfunding platform “Makuake”. By leveraging the features of the recharge-free MOTHER Bracelet, MOTHER Labs offers customizable health management solutions across diverse sectors, including caregiving, logistics, manufacturing, etc.

・Company Overview

Company Name: MEDIROM MOTHER Labs Inc.

Headquarters: Tradepia Odaiba, 2-3-1 Daiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Kouji Eguchi, Yoshio Uekusa

Establishment: July 2023

Business Area: Health Tech Business / Device Business / Software Services

■About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.



・Company Overview

Company Name: MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.

Listed Market: NASDAQ

Ticker Symbol: MRM

Headquarters: Tradepia Odaiba, 2-3-1 Daiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo

CEO/Founder: Kouji Eguchi

Establishment: July 2000

URL: https://medirom.co.jp/en

◾️About NFES Technologies Inc.





NFES Technologies Inc. is a health tech company established as a subsidiary of NFES Corporation, which develops creative business. The company will develop its business centered on sales and system linkage of the MOTHER Bracelet smart tracker, which requires no recharging 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and the MOTHER Gateway telecommunication device.

Company name: NFES Technologies, Inc.

Head Office: Shimane Bank Head Office Building 11F, 484-19 Asahi-cho, Matsue City, Shimane Prefecture

Representative: Keita Adachi, CEO

Establishment: July 2024

Business: Health tech business

URL: https://nfes-tech.com

◾️About NFES Inc.





Company name: NFES Inc.

Head Office: Shimane Bank Head Office Bldg. 11F, 484-19 Asahi-cho, Matsue City, Shimane Prefecture

Representative: Keita Adachi, CEO

Establishment: May 2022

Business description: Creative business

URL: https://nfes.fun

