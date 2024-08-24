Global Microservices in Healthcare Market Size To Worth USD 2080.89 Million By 2033 l CAGR Of 20.44%

New York, United States , Aug. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Microservices in Healthcare Market Size is to Grow from USD 324.08 Million in 2023 to USD 2080.89 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.44% during the projected period.





The healthcare sector uses these microservices to enhance operational processes by integrating high speed, managing operations, and providing care far more efficiently than with conventional techniques. Microservices for healthcare allow the creation and use of adaptable, scalable services and solutions. The increasing need for automation in the healthcare sector, growing demand for speeding up service deployment and micro services’ resourcefulness to resolve issues of complexity, fast adoption of inventive technology upsurge of overall productivity, and increasing dependence on cloud-based services are some of the factors expected to boost the global microservices in healthcare market around the world. The healthcare industry is continually changing as a result of new technology developments, changing laws and regulations, and growing patient demands. Agility and rapid development are essential for reacting quickly to these changes, putting advances into practice rapidly, and managing the evolving healthcare environment. The business can independently build and implement the telemedicine capability using microservices without affecting the operation of the present EHR. However, monitoring the security of a global microservices architecture is crucial, but it can be difficult because there are more attack vectors when deploying microservices. It is projected that these factors will impede the expansion of microservices in the healthcare industry.

Browse key industry insights spread across 273 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Microservices in Healthcare Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Consulting Services, Integration Services, Platforms Services, and Others), By Delivery Model (On-Premise, Cloud-Based, Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, and Others), By End User (Healthcare Providers, Lifesciences Industry, Healthcare Payers, Research Organizations, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The platforms services segment dominates the market with the largest market share of the microservices in healthcare market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the components, the microservices in healthcare market are divided into consulting services, integration services, platforms services, and others. Among these, the platforms services segment dominates the market with the largest market share of the microservices in healthcare market during the projected timeframe. The creation and implementation of various microservices depend on platform services. Platform services in various healthcare applications will also be made possible by increasing their scalability and adaptability. The growing use of microservices in the healthcare sector is driving up demand for services at a high rate as well.

The cloud-based segment dominates the market with the largest market share of the microservices in healthcare market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the delivery model, the microservices in healthcare market are categorized into on-premise, cloud-based, private cloud, public cloud, hybrid cloud, and others. Among these, the cloud-based model segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the global microservices in healthcare market during the projected timeframe. Because cloud-based models are becoming more and more popular. The growing use of cloud-based models in the healthcare sector and advancements in cloud-based technology are also projected to drive this segment's growth in the coming years. Large healthcare organizations that want to protect and personalize their data will use a lot of healthcare technology that makes use of cloud-based microservices.

The healthcare providers segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the global microservices in healthcare market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the end user, the microservices in healthcare market are divided into healthcare providers, lifesciences industry, healthcare payers, research organizations, and others. Among these, the healthcare providers segment dominates the market with the highest market share of the microservices in healthcare market during the projected timeframe. Clinics, hospitals, and other medical facilities that offer patients medical services are examples of healthcare providers. Microservices are advantageous for patient management, clinical workflows, and administrative tasks. Diverse microservices are needed by healthcare providers to fulfill a range of needs, such as electronic health records (EHRs), appointment scheduling, patient portals, telemedicine platforms, and billing systems.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the microservices in healthcare market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the microservices in healthcare market over the forecast period. North America can hold a dominant share of the worldwide microservices in healthcare due to the existence of an effective healthcare infrastructure. Important factors driving this market's expansion are the continuous growth of technological advancements, the quick adoption of new technology, a growing movement toward service automation, and the expanding use of cloud computing by healthcare institutions. Furthermore, the governments of North America, which are attempting to build electronic health records (EHR) and inclusion and communication choices, have pushed healthcare practitioners to look into architecture microservice alternatives. The federal government has allocated billions of dollars to assist hospitals and providers in implementing electronic health records. Encouraging healthcare professionals to exchange health data will improve the standard of treatment.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the microservices in healthcare market during the projected timeframe. Over the anticipated time frame, the healthcare microservices industry in Asia-Pacific is likely to develop at the current rate. Microservices in the healthcare sector are anticipated to see growth in the future due to the region's emerging countries placing a greater focus on healthcare and the region's growing digitization of healthcare. Healthcare organizations may anticipate that China, Japan, and India will represent the largest microservices markets in the future. Due to the region's continuously evolving healthcare system, significant investments in healthcare-related technology, rising per capita healthcare spending, and growing demand for automation in the healthcare system, Asia-Pacific is experiencing strong growth in the microservices industry.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the microservices in healthcare market are Pivotal Software, Inc., Salesforce, AWS, CA Technologies, Syntel, Microsoft, Com, Inc., IBM, NGINX Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Infosys, Oracle, and Others.

Recent Developments

In December 2023, to increase accuracy and decrease delays, Amazon Rekognition has released version 7 of Face APIs.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the microservices in healthcare market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Microservices in Healthcare Market, By Component

Consulting Services

Integration Services

Platforms Services

Others

Global Microservices in Healthcare Market, By Delivery Mode

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Others

Global Microservices in Healthcare Market, By End User

Healthcare Providers

Lifesciences Industry

Healthcare Payers

Research Organizations

Others

Global Microservices in Healthcare Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



