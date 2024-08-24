Global Disposable Endoscopes Market Size To Worth USD 5.46 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 9.22%

New York, United States, Aug. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Disposable Endoscopes Market Size is to Grow from USD 2.26 Billion in 2023 to USD 5.46 Billion By 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.22% during the projected period.





Disposable endoscopy is a new kind of endoscopic instrument. Recent advancements have made it possible to construct endoscopes at a reasonable cost for use on a single patient. A minimally invasive medical technique called an endoscopy is used to detect, treat, and prevent issues related to the visceral organs. Disposable endoscopes can be inserted into the body through incisions, particularly in arthroscopy instances, or through naturally occurring cavities or openings like the mouth and anus. Disposable endoscopes come with a variety of extensions, such as a camera or light source at the tip, to enable doctors and other medical professionals, endoscopists to examine inside organs of interest. A number of chronic diseases, including cancer and gastrointestinal disorders, are more common now because of observed changes in lifestyle. Gastrointestinal problems affect the GI system, which stretches from the mouth to the rectum. Digestionary illnesses encompass a wide range of ailments, including non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, reflux disease, and colon cancer. There has been a rise in the number of colorectal cancer patients worldwide in certain countries. One of the main factors propelling the global market for single-use endoscopes is the requirement to reduce the equipment's risk of infection. However, strong regulations limiting the use of disposable endoscopes as a result of plastic bans in both high- and low-income nations may hurt the market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 255 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Disposable Endoscopes Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Arthroscopy, GI Endoscopy, ENT Endoscopy, Bronchoscopy, Urologic Endoscopy), By Product Type (Adult, Pediatric), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The bronchoscopy segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global disposable endoscopes market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the global disposable endoscopes market is divided into arthroscopy, GI endoscopy, ENT endoscopy, bronchoscopy, urologic endoscopy, and others. Among these, the bronchoscopy segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global disposable endoscopes market during the projected timeframe. This large market share can be attributed to the several therapeutic benefits that disposable endoscopes offer during bronchoscopy treatments. With the increased prevalence of tumors and lung cancer, the market is anticipated to grow. Bronchoscopy is a useful tool for identifying a wide range of cancers, leading to better diagnosis and treatment. During a bronchoscopy technique, an endoscope which can be rigid or flexible must be introduced into the airways, increasing the risk of cross-contamination and infection transmission. Disposable endoscopes ensure that each patient receives a brand-new, sterile endoscope by eliminating the need for reprocessing and sterilizing.

The adult segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global disposable endoscopes market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the product type, the global disposable endoscopes market is divided into adult and pediatric. Among these, the adult segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global disposable endoscopes market during the projected timeframe. An increasing number of adult patients are experiencing medical problems, making endoscopic intervention vital for the diagnosis and treatment of numerous ailments. An aging population is more susceptible to chronic diseases due to compromised immune systems and declining health. Also, as the population of the elderly rises, so does the risk of chronic diseases including cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, ophthalmological disorders, and orthopedic disorders.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global disposable endoscopes market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global disposable endoscopes market over the forecast period. This large market share might be attributed to a variety of factors, including the aging population, the prevalence of GI disorders among patients, the presence of significant industry players, and others. In many healthcare settings, the incidence of hospital-acquired infections has noticeably increased during the last few years. Disposable endoscopes offer a higher level of infection control since they don't require reprocessing and reduce the possibility of cross-contamination. While more people in North America are realizing how important infection control is, there is a greater need for disposable endoscopes.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global disposable endoscopes market during the projected timeframe. The increased incidence of functional and chronic gastrointestinal issues, such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular illnesses, along with the region's growing population are some of the main factors predicted to fuel market development in Asia Pacific. Moreover, it is estimated that the market will expand during the projected period due to an increase in endoscopic procedures and a desire to reduce the possibility of cross-contamination in order to enhance clinical outcomes.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global disposable endoscopes market include KARL STORZ, OBP Medical Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Welch Allyn, Ambu A/S, Boston Scientific Corporation, BPL Medical Technologies, CooperSurgical, Inc., Flexicare Medical Ltd., HOYA Corporation, Parburch Medical Developments Ltd, Pentax Medical Company, Richard Wolf Gmbh, Shenzhen HugeMed Medical Technical Development Co., Ltd., Tonglu General Factory of Medical Optical Instruments, and Others.

Recent Developments

In July 2022, Zsquare said that its Zsquare ENT-Flex Rhino laryngoscope had been granted 510K approval by the US Food and Drug Administration. ENT operations employ this single-use endoscope, which can transmit high-resolution pictures and offer improved diagnostic quality. The company's revenue increased and their product portfolio was improved due to this creative product introduction.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global disposable endoscopes market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Disposable Endoscopes Market, By Application

Arthroscopy

GI Endoscopy

ENT Endoscopy

Bronchoscopy

Urologic Endoscopy

Others

Global Disposable Endoscopes Market, By Product Type

Adult

Pediatric

Global Disposable Endoscopes Market, By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

Global Disposable Endoscopes Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



