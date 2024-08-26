Global Acetaminophen-Opioid Combination Market Growth Accelerating Due to an Impressive USD 4,522.6 Million by 2034 Increased Usage in Cancer-Related Pain: Future Market Insights

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global acetaminophen-opioid combination market is on a promising trajectory, with expectations to grow from USD 3,144.1 million in 2024 to an impressive USD 4,522.6 million by 2034. This robust expansion is forecasted at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% over the next decade.



Acetaminophen in combination with opioid derivative are highly used in the management of cancer-related pain. Pain is one of the most common symptoms experienced by people suffering cancer. This pain can be caused by various therapies such as chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, surgeries or due to can itself. As the prevalence of cancer increases, more and more people will suffer from cancer-related pain. This will increase the usage of acetaminophen and opioids combination products for management of cancer-related pain

For instance, in March 2023, according to an article published in JAMA network, an open-access medical journal, around 25 billion acetaminophen doses, either alone or in combination preparations with prescription opioid medications are sold in the U.S. annually. Thus, as the prevalence of cancer increases the demand for proper cancer-related pain management also increases, such as acetaminophen-opioid combination products which will boost the market growth even further.

For instance, according to the article published in March 2024, by the World Health Organization (WHO) worldwide around 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer and around 670,000 women died from breast cancer in the year 2022.

Moreover, advances in pharmacogenomics are paving the way for more personalized pain management strategies. This trend may lead to more targeted use of acetaminophen-opioid combinations, where dosages and formulations are tailored to individual patient profiles which can further enhance effectiveness and safety of such medication. This will further increase their adoption.

“Growing Awareness of Multimodal Pain Management Methods and Emergence of Opioid-based Precision Medicine Responsible for the Growth of the Market,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

By product, the hydrocodone-acetaminophen segment held a lucrative share value of 49.8% in 2023. This is due to availability of large number of products which contain hydrocodone-acetaminophen combination.

in 2023. This is due to availability of large number of products which contain hydrocodone-acetaminophen combination. By indication, the acute pain segment holds a lucrative share value of 58.3% in 2023. This is attributed to the high prevalence of acute pain, increasing incidence of surgeries and injuries. Acute pain's short-term treatment duration also reduces the risk of opioid addiction.

in 2023. This is attributed to the high prevalence of acute pain, increasing incidence of surgeries and injuries. Acute pain's short-term treatment duration also reduces the risk of opioid addiction. By strength, moderate to high dose combinations dominated the market with a market share of 45.6% in 2023. This is due to their widespread use in pain management, and their ability to provide potent pain relief.

in 2023. This is due to their widespread use in pain management, and their ability to provide potent pain relief. By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment held a lucrative share value of 39.9% in 2023. This is attributed to the fact that opioid are highly regulated and requires proper prescription. These medication are mostly administered within a healthcare facility in proper medical supervision.

in 2023. This is attributed to the fact that opioid are highly regulated and requires proper prescription. These medication are mostly administered within a healthcare facility in proper medical supervision. North America is considered the leading region with a value share of 43.5% at the end of the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of acetaminophen-opioid combination and availability of large number manufacturers, which in turn boost its sales in the region.



Market Competition:

Acquisition, funding and collaboration among the companies or brands are the key strategies adopted by players operating in the global acetaminophen-opioid combination market to enhance their presence in the market and compete with other competitors during the coming years. Following are a few examples of key developments made by them to be at the top position:

Endo, Inc., an American Irish-domiciled generics and specialty branded pharmaceutical company, offers PERCOCET which consist of oxycodone and acetaminophen combination. In addition, the company offers other products for pediatric endocrinology, orthopedics, urology & men’s health, sterile injectable, generics and other.

Grünenthal GmbH, a Germany-based pharmaceutical company, offers Tramacet which consist of paracetamol and tramadol combination. In addition, the company offers other pain management products for peripheral neuropathic pain, chronic post-surgical pain, chronic low back pain, and osteoarthritis.

Leading Acetaminophen-Opioid Combination Companies:

Abbott

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Grünenthal GmbH

Hamilton Kent.

Trio Remedies Pvt Ltd

Purdue Pharmaceuticals L.P.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Laboratoire Riva

Johnson & Johnson

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca

KVK Tech, Inc

Key Segments of Market Report

By Product:

As per Product, the market has been categorized into hydrocodone/acetaminophen, oxycodone/acetaminophen, codeine/acetaminophen, tramadol/acetaminophen, and others.

By Indication:

The Indication segment is further sub-categorized into acute pain and chronic pain.

By Strength:

The Strength segment is bifurcated into low dose combinations, moderate to high dose combinations and extended-release combinations

By Distribution Channel:

The Distribution Channel segment is bifurcated into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies and clinics

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

