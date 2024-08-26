Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market to Reach $46.2 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 6.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market by Type (Converted and New Build), Propulsion (Self-Propelled and Towed), Hull Type (Single Hull and Double Hull)) by Application (Shallow Water, Deepwater and Ultra-Deepwater): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) market was valued at $25.2 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $46.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The primary driver of the floating production storage and offloading market include the increasing exploration and production activities in deepwater and ultra-deepwater offshore fields. These fields, often located far from shore and in harsh environments, benefit significantly from FPSO technology due to its flexibility, mobility, and capability to handle varying production volumes. One of the major challenges is the high initial capital expenditure required for FPSO projects. The complex nature of these floating units, which involve engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI), necessitates substantial upfront investment. This financial barrier can deter potential investors and operators, particularly in periods of economic uncertainty or fluctuating oil prices. Nevertheless, amidst these challenges lie significant opportunities. The integration of advanced technologies, such as digitalization and automation, can improve operational efficiency and reduce costs over the lifecycle of FPSO projects. Furthermore, the shift towards sustainable energy solutions is opportunistic for FPSOs. Integrating renewable energy sources like wind and solar power with FPSO operations can not only reduce carbon emissions but also align with regulatory requirements and corporate sustainability goals.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $25.2 Billion Market Size in 2033 $46.2 Billion CAGR 6.3% No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments Covered Type, Propulsion, Hull Type, Application, And Region Drivers Rise in Offshore Exploration and Production

Surge in Energy Demand Opportunities Technological Advancements Restraint High Initial Investment



The converted segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period

By component, the converted segment emerged as the leading segment in the market. Converting existing vessels into FPSOs is cost-effective compared to new constructions, appealing to budget-conscious operations. Converted floating production storage and offloading units are used to process, store, and offload oil and gas extracted from offshore fields. Repurposed from existing tankers, they provide a cost-effective and flexible solution for offshore production, especially in deepwater or remote locations. FPSOs can be relocated as needed, eliminating the need for extensive infrastructure. They are equipped with production facilities, storage tanks, and offloading systems, ensuring continuous operation and efficient resource management in challenging marine environments.

The self-propelled segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period.

The growing demand for self-propelled floating production storage and offloading units is driven by their operational flexibility and efficiency. These units, capable of relocating without external tug assistance, are ideal for dynamic offshore oil fields. Their mobility allows rapid deployment to new sites, crucial for maximizing production from newly discovered reserves. The cost-effectiveness of converting existing vessels into self-propelled FPSOs, compared to new builds, appeals to budget-conscious operators. Advances in technology have improved their reliability and efficiency, further boosting their attractiveness.

The double hull segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period.

The growing demand for double-hull floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units is driven by their enhanced safety and environmental protection features. Double-hull designs reduce the risk of oil spills, making them preferable for operations in ecologically sensitive areas. This increased safety is crucial for meeting stringent environmental and regulatory standards.

The shallow water segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

In the floating production storage and offloading market, the leading segment by application is shallow water. The increasing demand for Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) units in shallow water regions reflects a strategic shift towards cost-effective and flexible offshore production solutions. FPSOs offer significant advantages in shallow water environments due to their adaptability and operational flexibility. Unlike traditional fixed platforms, FPSOs can operate effectively in water depths that may be too shallow for fixed installations.

LAMEA to maintain its dominance by 2033.

The floating production storage and offloading market in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) regions is characterized by dynamic growth driven by their substantial offshore oil and gas reserves and strategic investments in offshore exploration and production. In Latin America, countries like Brazil lead the Floating production storage and offloading market with their vast pre-salt reserves, which require advanced technologies like FPSOs to efficiently extract hydrocarbons from deepwater environments. Brazil has established itself as a major player in FPSO deployments, with ongoing projects contributing significantly to its oil production capacity. Other countries in the region, such as Mexico and Guyana, are also emerging as key markets for FPSOs as they ramp up exploration activities in their offshore basins.

In the MEA region, countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Angola, Nigeria, and Ghana are pivotal in the Floating production storage and offloading market. In the Middle East, national oil companies like Saudi Aramco and ADNOC are investing heavily in FPSO projects to develop offshore fields in the Arabian Gulf, enhancing production capabilities and diversifying their energy portfolios. West African nations like Angola, Nigeria, and Ghana leverage FPSOs to overcome logistical challenges in deepwater fields, contributing significantly to their oil production capacities.

MODEC, Inc.

SBM Offshore N.V.

BW Offshore

ABB Group

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Emerson Global

Teekay Corporation

Chevron Corporation

Bluewater Energy Services B.V.

Yinson Holdings Berhad

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global floating production storage and offloading market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

