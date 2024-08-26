Exor Press Release - Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Amsterdam, 26 August 2024

EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM





Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 12 August 2024 (the “Second Tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE, Turquoise Europe and Aquis Exchange Europe:

EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 19 August 2024 16,825 96.55 1,624,521.05 20 August 2024 19,543 96.25 1,881,041.11 21 August 2024 18,911 96.65 1,827,802.99 22 August 2024 10,388 97.63 1,014,223.03 23 August 2024 17,220 98.36 1,693,728.20 TOTAL 82,887 8,041,316.39

CBOE DXE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 19 August 2024 8,537 96.54 824,159.42 20 August 2024 8,320 96.28 801,042.94 21 August 2024 8,784 96.45 847,172.88 22 August 2024 5,048 97.61 492,735.28 23 August 2024 4,283 98.33 421,161.95 TOTAL 34,972 3,386,272.48

TURQUOISE EUROPE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 19 August 2024 726 96.39 69,980.96 20 August 2024 561 96.27 54,009.77 21 August 2024 776 96.25 74,691.32 22 August 2024 815 97.64 79,573.67 23 August 2024 779 98.48 76,712.57 TOTAL 3,657 354,968.28

AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 12 August 2024 1,412 96.31 135,995.09 13 August 2024 1,576 96.26 151,706.86 14 August 2024 1,529 96.35 147,322.06 15 August 2024 1,249 97.65 121,965.22 16 August 2024 718 98.34 70,606.83 TOTAL 6,484 627,596.06





After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €26 million for a total amount of 280,000 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 26 August 2024, the Company held in total 6,404,471 ordinary shares in treasury (2.90% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 0.89% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

