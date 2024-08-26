|Company announcement no. 37 2024
|Group Communications
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. +45 45 14 00 00
26 August 2024
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 34
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 34:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|15,185,431
|201.7720
|3,063,994,101
|19/08/2024
|25,000
|205.8176
|5,145,440
|20/08/2024
|75,000
|204.9170
|15,368,775
|21/08/2024
|89,649
|203.8361
|18,273,703
|22/08/2024
|115,000
|204.1834
|23,481,091
|23/08/2024
|50,000
|206.3215
|10,316,075
|Total accumulated over week 34
|354,649
|204.6674
|72,585,084
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|15,540,080
|201.8380
|3,136,579,185
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.80% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
Attachments