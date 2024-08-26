Company announcement no. 37 2024



























26 August 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 34

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 34:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 15,185,431 201.7720 3,063,994,101 19/08/2024 25,000 205.8176 5,145,440 20/08/2024 75,000 204.9170 15,368,775 21/08/2024 89,649 203.8361 18,273,703 22/08/2024 115,000 204.1834 23,481,091 23/08/2024 50,000 206.3215 10,316,075 Total accumulated over week 34 354,649 204.6674 72,585,084 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 15,540,080 201.8380 3,136,579,185

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.80% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

