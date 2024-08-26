Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 34

| Source: Danske Bank A/S Danske Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 37 2024













 Group Communications
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. +45 45 14 00 00



26 August 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 34

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 34:

 Number
of shares		VWAP
DKK		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement15,185,431201.77203,063,994,101
19/08/202425,000205.81765,145,440
20/08/202475,000204.917015,368,775
21/08/202489,649203.836118,273,703
22/08/2024115,000204.183423,481,091
23/08/202450,000206.321510,316,075
Total accumulated over week 34354,649204.667472,585,084
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme15,540,080201.83803,136,579,185

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.80% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00


Attachments


Attachments

Individual Transactions - Week 34 Company announcement no 37 2024